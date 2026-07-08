Nigeria: Tinubu Orders ICPC to Probe PFIPC, Sets 30-Day Deadline

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the activities of a purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), describing the body as fictitious, and has given the anti-graft agency 30 days to submit its findings.

The directive follows the discovery that the PFIPC was never established by the Federal Government and lacks legal backing, presidential approval, an executive instrument, or any other lawful basis.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the investigation will cover the activities of the alleged promoters of the fake council, as well as everyone connected to the scheme.

The statement identified one Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew as the individual who allegedly presented himself as the Director-General of the so-called PFIPC while falsely claiming to be a presidential appointee.

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President Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other official government documents, as well as the use of the false claim of presidential appointment to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation.

The Commission is also expected to investigate the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

Beyond the actions of the principal suspect, the President instructed the ICPC to examine "the wider circumstances that may have enabled a fictitious body and a false claim of presidential appointment to acquire an appearance of official legitimacy."

The investigation will also focus on the origin and use of forged official documents, the processes through which official recognition or diplomatic support may have been sought or obtained, the opening and operation of related bank accounts, the source and movement of funds, and the roles played by any public officials, private individuals, financial institutions or intermediaries who may have facilitated the alleged scheme.

In addition, Tinubu directed the Commission to identify weaknesses in government and institutional procedures that may have been exploited and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

To facilitate the investigation, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government have been instructed to provide the ICPC with all relevant information, records and assistance upon lawful request to ensure the probe is concluded within the stipulated timeframe.

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Reaffirming his administration's commitment to protecting the integrity of public institutions, the President said, "The integrity of the Presidency and the institutions of the Federal Government must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service."

He further directed that "all persons found culpable be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law."

The ICPC is expected to submit a comprehensive report of its findings to the President within 30 days.