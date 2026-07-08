Nigeria: Reps Summon Accountant-General, Six MDAs Over Repeated Absence

The committee warned that it would invoke its constitutional powers to compel compliance if the affected officials fail to honour the summons.

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to appear before it on Monday, 13 July. The summons follows the committee's expression of dissatisfaction with what it described as the Accountant-General's persistent failure to respond to invitations and requests for official documents.

The committee also directed the heads of six Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to appear on the same day, warning that it would invoke its constitutional powers to compel attendance should they fail to comply.

The committee issued the directive during its sitting on Tuesday, with its Chairperson, Bamidele Salam, describing the Accountant-General's conduct as inconsistent with the responsibilities of his office.

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According to Mr Salam, the committee has sent several letters to the Office of the Accountant-General over the past few months requesting documents and inviting the office to appear before lawmakers. He noted that these requests had either gone unanswered or received inadequate responses. Consequently, the committee issued what it described as a final invitation, directing Mr Ogunjimi to appear in person on Monday, 13 July.

The committee further criticised what it characterised as the Accountant-General's lack of diligence in presenting his office's accounts and preparing Nigeria's consolidated financial statements. It argued that such conduct sets a poor example for other government institutions expected to comply with financial reporting obligations.

"The Public Accounts Committee is equally worried that the Accountant-General is not showing any diligence in the rendering of accounts of his office and the preparation of the country's consolidated financial statements, thus setting a bad example for other agencies of government," Mr Salam stated.

He emphasised that the Office of the Accountant-General occupies a central position in Nigeria's public financial management framework and should maintain a productive working relationship with the National Assembly, particularly the Public Accounts Committee, which is constitutionally mandated to oversee government finances and ensure accountability.

He noted that the committee expects greater cooperation from an institution responsible for managing the nation's finances, adding that effective oversight depends on timely access to relevant records and the willingness of public officials to engage with the legislature. The committee chair reaffirmed that no government official or agency is exempt from legislative oversight, noting that public officers remain accountable to Nigerians through their elected representatives.

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Six MDAs also summoned

The committee issued a final summons to six MDAs whose chief accounting officers have failed to honour previous invitations:

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan

Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN)

Federal Ministry of Education

Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology

Federal Ministry of Police Affairs

The committee directed the accounting officers of these agencies and the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries to appear before it on Monday, 13 July.

Mr Salam warned that the committee would deploy all constitutional and parliamentary powers available to it to enforce compliance with any public institution or official that ignores its invitations. He added that the committee remains committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and the prudent management of public resources through effective legislative oversight.

Under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee and other committees are empowered to summon public officials, demand the production of documents, take evidence on oath, and, where necessary, issue warrants to compel the attendance of individuals who ignore lawful invitations.