Liberia: Piah Blasts MCC, Paynesville City Police

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has taken the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Paynesville City Police to task for what he describes as their failure to enforce city ordinances, particularly against residents who dump garbage on public streets.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia, Minister Piah wondered why city authorities appear unable to stop repeated violations of municipal regulations, saying city police officers are often seen around market areas but must do more than monitor marketers.

He said the city police have a duty to protect public property and ensure that citizens respect the law, warning that national development cannot be achieved where people act with impunity.

The information minister also drew attention to ongoing and planned infrastructure works being supported by Liberia's development partners. He cited a Japanese-funded road project from the Gabriel Tucker Bridge to the Freeport of Monrovia, covering about 1.9 kilometers, which he said is expected to take more than two years because of the quality standards required.

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Minister Piah noted that Japanese partners have expressed concern over the poor maintenance of previously completed infrastructure, including the Somalia Drive road and drainage system, where some residents reportedly continue to dispose of waste.

According to him, Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is preparing to invest an additional US$16 million in the new road project, but remains concerned about whether Liberia can protect and maintain such investments.

He stressed that once these facilities are completed, the responsibility to maintain them rests with city governments and the citizens who use them.

On civic responsibility, Minister Piah lamented that some citizens continue to vandalize and steal public utilities, including streetlights, electrical wires, and manhole covers, thereby undermining government's development efforts.

He called on residents to take personal responsibility for keeping their communities clean and protecting public infrastructure, instead of leaving the burden solely with government.

The Minister urged Liberians, regardless of status, to support national development by obeying the law, protecting public facilities, and helping to keep their surroundings clean.