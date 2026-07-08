Liberia: SDI Complaint Puts Gvl Under Environmental Watch

Monrovia, July 8, 2026: The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) has acknowledged concerns raised by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) and the Nitrain Community Forest Management Body regarding a complaint filed against Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL).

The EPA confirmed that the complaint has been located in its records and is currently undergoing formal administrative and technical review. The Agency also acknowledged a delay in issuing a formal written response to the complainants.

According to the EPA, the delay was caused by competing institutional priorities, including the planning and implementation of the nationwide Environmental Compliance Monitoring exercise, follow-up enforcement activities, non-compliance assessments, responses from regulated entities, and efforts to address permit-related backlogs.

In a release, the Agency noted that despite these competing responsibilities, the complainants should have received a formal acknowledgement and an update on the status of their complaint.

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The EPA regretted the communication gap and said it has begun implementing corrective measures to strengthen complaint management systems, improve response timelines, and ensure consistent engagement with communities, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders.

Given the seriousness of the allegations raised, the EPA said it will conduct a thorough, fair, and independent investigation into the matter.

The Agency emphasized that its review will be guided by facts, evidence, due process, and compliance with Liberia's environmental laws and regulations.

The EPA further stated that it will not prejudge any party involved, but where violations are established, appropriate regulatory and enforcement actions will be taken in accordance with the law.

The Agency reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, environmental protection, responsible investment, and safeguarding affected communities across Liberia.