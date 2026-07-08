Liberia: AML Restores 167km of Rural Roads

YEKEPA — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has rehabilitated over 167 kilometers of roads spanning Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties, bringing renewed hope for easier transportation, improved trade, and better access to vital services for communities along its mining and rail corridors.

A report from AML's Mines Infrastructure Department details that, from February to June this year, the rehabilitation initiative restored key roadways that were nearly impassable during the rainy season, reuniting isolated communities with local towns, markets, schools, and health centers.

The report highlights 43.7 kilometers of roads restored in Yarmein, 24.3 kilometers in Sehyi, 32 kilometers across Nimba's rail communities, and 67 kilometers in Bong County's rail communities, totaling 167 kilometers in five months. Works are ongoing in Grand Bassa County.

Beneficiary AML fenceline communities include Barpa, Karnla, Lugbehyee, Bonla, Baintonwin, Bololehwee, Gbeleyee, Kinon, Gbondin, Camp-4, Gbapa, Makinto, Sehyi-Geh, and New Barrack. Along Nimba's railway corridor, communities such as Garr Whynor, Tunukpuyee, Zarsonnon, Tunudin, Tiahyee, Zao, Gblehyee, Yoko Village, Bunadin, Duo, and Fire Village have also seen improvements.

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In Bong County, communities such as LAMCO Camp, Gaye Town Yoopea, Yela, Greenhill Quarry, Zoweintaa, Monakpoloi, Dahn's Town, Gold Camp, Walaweu, Balakpah, Botota, and Gbomon--long plagued by poor roads--are among the beneficiaries.

For rural residents, the road upgrades are life-changing. In many parts of Liberia, roads are the sole link between farming communities and local markets. The rainy season often leaves vehicles stranded for hours or days, raising transport costs and making it harder for farmers to deliver their goods on time.

Now that roads are open to vehicles and motorcycles, farmers can move rice, cassava, vegetables, palm products, and more to markets faster and at reduced cost. Traders, too, are expected to benefit from fewer delays and better access to essential goods in remote areas.

Improved roads are also projected to cut costs for commercial drivers, reduce vehicle wear and tear, and boost the movement of people and goods between rural towns and major markets. The knock-on effect is expected to stimulate local economies as businesses access supplies and reach customers more efficiently.

Healthcare delivery has taken a step forward as well. Previously, damaged roads made it difficult for rural residents to reach clinics and hospitals--especially during emergencies. The new roads will allow ambulances, health workers, and patients to travel more easily, and ensure vital medicines and supplies reach remote health centers on time.

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Education stands to gain, too. With improved roads, school buses, teachers, and students will face fewer obstacles, particularly during the rainy season when attendance often drops due to impassable routes.

The road works also support humanitarian response and public safety, allowing emergency teams, government agencies, and development partners to respond more quickly to crises like floods, disease outbreaks, or disasters.

AML says the rehabilitation is part of its pledge to upgrade infrastructure in communities surrounding its mining and rail operations, in line with its fenceline community policy.

The program, led by Mines Infrastructure Lead Felix Abaidoo and General Manager Jallah Selmah, has focused on making communities accessible again while building a stronger foundation for long-lasting roads.

AML says the next phase will prioritize sustainability by installing culverts, enhancing drainage, and reinforcing flood-prone areas, ensuring roads survive Liberia's heavy rains and minimizing emergency repairs.

This initiative underscores the importance of infrastructure in rural progress. For communities along the mining and rail lines, reliable roads are gateways to healthcare, education, jobs, markets, and growth. By restoring these key links, ArcelorMittal Liberia is helping to uplift local livelihoods and enhance the quality of life for thousands across Nimba, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties.

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