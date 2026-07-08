Nigeria: Tambuwal's Ally Joins APC After Losing Sokoto Adc Governorship Ticket

Sa'idu Ubandoma, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, lost the ADC ticket to Manir Dan'Iya - Mr Tambuwal's former deputy.

An ally of former Sokoto governor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aminu Tambuwal, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Sa'idu Ubandoma, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected after losing the ADC ticket to Manir Dan'Iya - Mr Tambuwal's former deputy.

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He announced his defection at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of Aliyu Wamakko, the senator representing Sokoto North District and leader of the APC in Sokoto.

Mr Ubandoma--a former banker turned seasoned public servant--previously served as the Commissioner for Finance and later as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Mr Tambuwal's administration.

He flew the PDP's flag in the 2023 governorship election but lost to the incumbent governor, Ahmed Aliyu of the APC.

Mr Wamakko's media aide, Bashar Abubakar, in a statement, quoted Mr Ubandoma as stating that the exemplary leadership and political maturity of Mr Wamakko drove his decision to join the APC.

He also cited the people-oriented projects being delivered by Governor Aliyu across Sokoto State.

Mr Ubandoma was widely regarded as one of Mr Tambuwal's most trusted loyalists and a core member of his inner circle during Mr Tambuwal's tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023.

Mr Ubandoma, a professional banker, joined Mr Tambuwal's administration as the Commissioner for Finance; he was later elevated to the position of Secretary to the State Government (SSG)--effectively making him the engine room of the administration.

He reached the peak of his alliance with Mr Tambuwal in the 2023 general elections. MR Tambuwal allegedly bypassed several foundational PDP members and heavyweight politicians--including his own deputy governor at the time, Mr Dan'Iya--to handpick Mr Ubandoma as the PDP's consensus governorship candidate.

However, Mr Ubandoma lost the general election to APC's candidate, now Governor Aliyu.