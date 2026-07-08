Liberia: Konneh, Snowe Challenge Govt's Handling of TIA Contract

Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh and Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe have strongly criticized the Boakai administration's handling of the suspended Telecom International Alliance (TIA) concession agreement, warning that replacing the company without following the law could expose Liberia to legal and financial risks while undermining investor confidence.

Their comments come amid an ongoing dispute over the Executive Branch's decision to suspend the TIA/Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) Telecommunications Traffic Monitoring Services Agreement and seek its de-ratification by the Legislature.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, in a communication dated November 13, 2025, requested the 55th Legislature to de-ratify the concession agreement, arguing that the contract violated the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Act, bypassed required procurement procedures, and contained irregularities, including alleged fraud in the procurement process. The President also cited concerns over TIA's incorporation timeline, changes to its revenue-sharing arrangement, and the extension of the agreement by an additional 20 years.

However, Senator Konneh maintained that the Senate had concluded that the Legislature lacks the legal authority to de-ratify an agreement that has already been ratified into law.

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"The Senate has taken a position that the Legislature cannot de-ratify an agreement that was legally ratified," Konneh said. "The President should instead utilize the provisions in the agreement that allow both parties to meet and discuss the issues. If the government still wants to terminate the contract, it should cancel the agreement and allow the arbitration clause to take effect."

According to the Gbarpolu lawmaker, the Senate advised President Boakai to respect the contract because it remains binding law.

"Ignoring that advice and bringing in a new company to replace an existing company is wrong," Konneh asserted. "The President needs to understand that the rule of law should be protected at all costs."

He described the government's current approach as "shameful," saying it reflects a disregard for the Senate's recommendations.

Konneh disclosed that Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence personally informed the President that replacing TIA without resolving the legal issues surrounding the agreement would be inappropriate.

He explained that while the House of Representatives voted to de-ratify the agreement, the Senate rejected the move, prompting the formation of a conference committee to reconcile the differing positions.

According to Konneh, the conference committee ultimately concluded that the Legislature could not legally de-ratify the concession agreement.

"The Senate's position was to restore the TIA contract and unfreeze its accounts so the company could resume operations, but that has not happened," he said.

Instead, Konneh alleged that the Liberia Telecommunications Authority has contracted another company that is now preparing to begin operations.

He warned that replacing TIA before the dispute is legally resolved could have serious national security and economic implications.

"From the time the President suspended TIA until now, when another company is reportedly preparing to operate, the Senate shared its wisdom, but the President ignored it," Konneh said. "People around the President who believe this is acceptable are unfortunate."

The senator also criticized what he described as a pattern of successive governments replacing concessionaires appointed by previous administrations for political reasons.

"Before TIA there was GBG. The Unity Party government brought GBG, the Coalition for Democratic Change government removed GBG and replaced it with TIA, and now the Unity Party government wants to replace TIA with another company," he said. "We cannot continue running the country this way. Partisan politics is distasteful. When governments come to power, they should improve existing arrangements instead of targeting those associated with previous administrations."

Meanwhile, Bomi County Senator Edwin Snow echoed Konneh's concerns, emphasizing that adherence to the rule of law is essential.

"There is an existing agreement with TIA," Snow said. "When we begin changing laws, policies and legal procedures to satisfy our own interests, then we have a problem."

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Snow noted that there are established legal procedures governing concession agreements and argued that those procedures must be respected.

"There is no record showing that the Senate consented to the de-ratification of the concession agreement," he said.

While acknowledging that the Senate lacks enforcement authority over the Executive, Snow said he expects TIA to challenge the government's actions through the courts.

"The Senate does not have enforcing power, and we expect TIA to take the matter to court," he stated.

The dispute over the TIA agreement continues to highlight tensions between the Executive and the Legislature over the interpretation of concession laws and the limits of presidential authority. The outcome of any potential court challenge could have significant implications for Liberia's investment climate and the government's future handling of concession agreements.