Liberia: Protest Leaders Face Criminal Charges in Bong

A protracted labor dispute at Phebe Hospital has entered a new and more contentious phase following the formal charging of three senior officials of the Phebe Hospital Workers Union with multiple criminal offenses, a development that now places one of the country most significant protest actions at the intersection of labor rights, criminal justice and public healthcare.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has charged Moses D.N. Davis, President of the Phebe Hospital Workers Union, Peter Yallah, a hospital mortician, and James Sumo, a hospital driver, with criminal attempt to commit arson, terroristic threats, rioting, obstruction of government operations, and disorderly conduct.

According to a police charge sheet dated July 7, 2026, signed by James Carter, Head of the Crime Services Division of the LNP Bong Detachment, the three officials were transferred to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court after spending Monday night in police detention in Gbarnga.

The charges remain allegations, and under Liberian law the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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What began as a workplace dispute over employee welfare and hospital management has rapidly evolved into a nationally watched legal and political issue.

Workers at Phebe Hospital have for weeks accused both the Government of Liberia and the church institutions overseeing the hospital of failing to address longstanding concerns relating to staff welfare, working conditions and administrative leadership.

Their demands include the removal or reassignment of Medical Director Dr. Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks, Acting Administrator Jonathan Pewu, and Acting Human Resource Officer Peter Gbelarwo.

Union leaders insist the industrial action was intended to pressure authorities into meaningful negotiations rather than to undermine healthcare delivery.

"Our actions are aimed at securing better working conditions and restoring confidence in the administration," workers have consistently maintained during the ongoing dispute.

The arrests on July 6 significantly heightened tensions.

Within hours, dozens of hospital employees gathered peacefully outside the Liberia National Police headquarters in Gbarnga wearing hospital uniforms, carrying placards and demanding the immediate release of their detained colleagues.

Protesters argued that Davis, Yallah and Sumo were performing their lawful duties as elected representatives advocating on behalf of workers.

Police maintained security throughout the demonstration, which concluded without reports of violence.

While the legal battle unfolds, the greatest concern remains the impact on healthcare delivery.

The industrial action has substantially reduced services at Phebe Hospital, delaying emergency treatment, surgeries and specialized medical care for patients from Bong County and neighboring counties.

Residents have expressed growing concern that pregnant women, children and critically ill patients could face life-threatening consequences if services are not restored quickly.

Healthcare advocates have urged all parties to place patients at the center of negotiations while legal proceedings continue.

The inclusion of allegations such as terroristic threats and attempted arson significantly raises the legal stakes.

If prosecutors can present credible evidence supporting these allegations, the dispute may shift from being viewed primarily as a labor disagreement to one involving public security.

Conversely, if the prosecution fails to substantiate the accusations, labor organizations may argue that criminal law has been used to suppress legitimate union activities.

Legal observers say the court proceedings are therefore likely to become an important test of how Liberia balances constitutional freedoms--including the right to organize and protest--with the need to protect public order and essential services.

The proceedings are also expected to clarify the threshold for criminal liability during industrial actions involving public institutions.

Founded in the early twentieth century by missionaries of the Lutheran Church in Liberia, Phebe Hospital has long served as one of Liberia's premier referral and teaching hospitals.

Located near Gbarnga in Bong County, the institution has historically provided specialized medical services not only to residents of Bong but also to patients from Nimba, Lofa and several other counties.

The hospital has played a critical role during periods of national crisis.

Throughout the civil conflicts, Phebe remained an important provider of emergency medical services despite enormous logistical challenges.

Following the civil war, the hospital became central to rebuilding Liberia's healthcare workforce through partnerships in medical education and specialized clinical training.

During the 2014-2016 Ebola Virus Disease outbreak, Phebe Hospital again became an essential part of Liberia's national health response, helping restore confidence in healthcare delivery after one of the country's most devastating public health emergencies.

Because of this history, disruptions at Phebe carry implications far beyond Bong County.

The dispute also reflects broader challenges facing labor relations within Liberia's public and faith-based institutions.

Industrial actions by healthcare workers have occurred periodically over issues including salary arrears, poor working conditions, shortages of medical supplies and disputes over management practices.

However, strikes involving referral hospitals present particularly difficult legal and ethical questions because healthcare workers provide services considered essential to protecting life.

The Constitution guarantees workers the right to associate and advocate for their interests.

At the same time, governments bear responsibility for ensuring uninterrupted access to essential public services.

Reconciling these competing obligations has remained one of the country's enduring labor policy challenges.

The criminal prosecution represents only one dimension of a much deeper institutional conflict.

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Even if the court eventually determines the legal responsibility of the accused officials, the underlying grievances regarding hospital governance, employee morale and administrative accountability will still require resolution through dialogue.

The arrests have also altered the dynamics of the dispute.

Supporters of the union may perceive the prosecutions as an attempt to weaken organized labor, while authorities may argue that criminal conduct--if proven--cannot be excused simply because it occurred during an industrial action.

Either interpretation risks deepening mistrust unless accompanied by credible mediation efforts.

The longer negotiations remain stalled, the greater the likelihood that public confidence in both the healthcare system and dispute-resolution mechanisms could erode.

Ultimately, two parallel processes are now unfolding.

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court will determine whether prosecutors can prove the criminal allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Outside the courtroom, however, government officials, hospital management, church authorities and union representatives face the equally important task of restoring confidence, rebuilding dialogue and ensuring that patients once again receive uninterrupted medical care.

The outcome of both processes will likely shape not only the future of the accused union leaders but also the direction of labor relations, healthcare governance and conflict resolution at one of Liberia's most important medical institutions.