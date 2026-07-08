Liberia: 'Deep Regret' - Sen. Moye Criticizes Government Officials for Attacking Senators Demanding Answers in U.S.$19 Million Drug Investigation

Monrovia — Bong County Senator Prince Moye, a ranking member of the ruling Unity Party, has criticized some government officials for what he described as attacks against lawmakers who are demanding answers from security institutions regarding the ongoing investigation into the reported US$19 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport.

Senator Moye said he was disappointed that some officials within the administration have chosen to criticize senators for exercising their constitutional responsibility of oversight rather than supporting efforts aimed at ensuring transparency in the investigation.

The Bong County lawmaker argued that the fight against illegal drugs was one of the major issues that helped define the Unity Party's 2023 presidential campaign, stressing that the government made strong commitments to address the growing threat of narcotics, particularly the spread of Kush and other harmful substances affecting communities across Liberia.

Senator Moye said the Unity Party administration came to power with a commitment to confront the drug crisis in Liberia, particularly the increasing concern over the spread of Kush and other illegal substances among young people.

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He said the government cannot campaign on the promise of fighting drugs and later discourage public officials from asking questions when a major drug trafficking case emerges under its watch.

The senator stressed that the reported seizure of cocaine valued at approximately US$19 million represents a serious national security issue that requires every responsible institution to work together in uncovering the full truth.

"I deeply regret that some government officials are attacking senators for asking questions about a matter that affects the security and future of Liberia," Senator Moye said. "The fight against drugs was one of the major promises of this government, and everyone should support efforts to ensure that the truth comes out."

Senator Moye further explained that the Legislature has a responsibility to ensure that security agencies provide clarity about investigations involving major criminal activities. He said lawmakers cannot remain silent when citizens are demanding answers about issues that directly affect public safety and national security.

He added: "When we ask questions about the US$19 million drug investigation, we are not fighting the government. We are doing our constitutional duty as lawmakers. Our responsibility is to ensure that the people of Liberia understand what happened and that those responsible are held accountable."

The Bong County senator also called on members of the Senate Plenary to take a firm position against any attempt to discourage lawmakers from seeking information on issues of national concern.

He said public officials should welcome oversight rather than view it as criticism, arguing that transparency strengthens government credibility and public confidence.

Continuing, he added: "I call on our Plenary to take serious action when government officials oppose the fight against drugs by attacking those who are asking legitimate questions. The enemy is not the senator asking questions; the enemy is the drug problem threatening our country."

Senator Moye emphasized that Liberia's fight against drugs requires unity among government institutions, security agencies and citizens. He said the country cannot successfully combat organized crime if officials focus on defending positions rather than addressing the underlying challenges.

"Liberia must stand together against drugs. This is bigger than politics, personalities or individual interests. We must find out how these drugs entered our country, who is behind them, and ensure that everyone involved faces justice."

The senator maintained that the ongoing drug investigation should be handled professionally, but transparency must remain a central part of the process.

He urged government officials, lawmakers and security institutions to prioritize the national interest, insisting that the fight against drugs requires honesty, accountability and cooperation from everyone.

According to Senator Moye, the magnitude of the reported cocaine seizure requires national attention and a collective commitment from all branches of government. He maintained that questions being raised by lawmakers should not be interpreted as 'opposition to the government' but rather as part of the constitutional duty of the Legislature to demand accountability from public institutions.

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The senator's comments come amid growing public debate over the handling of the reported US$19 million drug case, which has attracted national attention following the arrest and charging of several individuals allegedly linked to the shipment.

Some government officials have recently criticized senators and other public figures for demanding additional information from security agencies regarding the investigation. Those officials have argued that public comments and repeated calls for details could potentially interfere with an ongoing investigation or compromise law enforcement efforts.

However, critics of that position, including Senator Moye, believe that demanding accountability from state institutions is a legitimate responsibility of elected representatives, especially in a case involving national security, international crime and the country's reputation.