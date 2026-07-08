Liberia: The Inchr Needs Stability, Not More Division

editorial

THE UNFOLDING controversy at the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) should concern every Liberian who believes in the importance of independent institutions. While the suspension of Chairperson Cllr. Dempster Brown has dominated public discussion; an equally important question has emerged that how should the Commission be led while the allegations are being investigated?

THE ANSWER should have been simple. During periods of institutional uncertainty, governments should strive to make decisions that inspire confidence, reduce tension and preserve the independence of public institutions. Instead, the appointment of Commissioner Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh to lead the Commission has generated fresh debate and intensified questions about whether the administration underestimated the political and institutional implications of its decision.

THIS IS not merely a disagreement between commissioners. The INCHR is Liberia's national human rights institution, entrusted with monitoring human rights, investigating abuses and speaking independently on matters affecting citizens. Once the leadership of such an institution becomes the subject of public controversy, the institution's authority inevitably suffers.

THE MINISTRY of Justice is now investigating allegations that prompted Brown's suspension. That process must be allowed to proceed fairly, professionally and without political interference. The credibility of the investigation depends not only on its outcome but also on whether the public believes it has been conducted impartially.

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AT THE same time, information emerging from within the Commission suggests that the situation may be more complicated than it first appeared. Documents and internal accounts reportedly challenge several of the allegations that formed the basis of the Executive's action. Those competing claims do not establish anyone's innocence or guilt, but they reinforce the need for a thorough, independent examination of all available evidence before definitive conclusions are reached.

THE PRESICENCY also cannot ignore the perception created by appointing an individual who has reportedly been involved in aspects of the dispute now under review. Whether or not the appointment complies with the law is only one part of the issue. Public institutions depend heavily on confidence, and confidence is often shaped by appearances as much as by legal technicalities.

LEADERSHIP DECISION must therefore be judged not only by what is legally permissible but also by whether they strengthen institutional credibility. When an appointment immediately becomes the focus of controversy, the government should pause to consider whether another course of action would better serve the public interest.

EQUALLY TROUBLING are persistent reports of longstanding disagreements among commissioners and staff. If those accounts are accurate, the Commission has been struggling with internal governance challenges for several years. Resolving those problems requires impartial leadership capable of rebuilding trust across the institution. It is difficult to achieve that objective if significant portions of the Commission question the neutrality of its interim leadership.

LIBERIA HAS worked for years to strengthen democratic institutions and improve its human rights record. Those gains should not be undermined by leadership disputes that leave citizens questioning whether the country's principal human rights body can function independently and effectively.

THE REPORTED security deployment at the Commission's headquarters Monday morning only adds to the sense of instability. Regardless of the reasons for the police presence, such developments reinforce public anxiety about an institution that should be known for promoting justice, dialogue and respect for the rule of law.

PRESIDENT BOAKAI entered office promising integrity, accountability and adherence to democratic principles. Those commitments should guide every decision involving independent institutions. Transparency must remain the government's strongest response to controversy, not only in words but also in the appointments it makes and the procedures it follows.

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ULTIMATELY, this controversy is larger than the personalities involved. It is about protecting the integrity of the INCHR and ensuring that no action, however well intended, weakens public confidence in one of Liberia's most important democratic institutions.

THE COMMISSION deserves leadership that unites rather than divides, reassures rather than polarizes, and strengthens rather than diminishes confidence in its independence. As the investigation continues, the government has an opportunity to demonstrate that the rule of law, fairness and institutional credibility remain its guiding principles. The future reputation of the INCHR may well depend on the choices made today.