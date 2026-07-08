Liberia: Senator Varpilah Says Ministry of Information Should Promote Government Policies Instead of Criticizing Dissenters

Monrovia — Grand Cape Mount County Senator and Vice Chair of the ruling Unity Party, Dabah Varpilah, has criticized the Ministry of Information for what she describes as a departure from its core responsibility, accusing the institution of using government press platforms to attack opposition figures rather than promoting government programs and policies.

Senator Varpilah's criticism comes amid debate over the role of the Ministry of Information and the manner in which officials conduct the government's regular press briefings. According to the Unity Party lawmaker, the ministry's primary responsibility should be to educate citizens about government activities, explain public policies, and highlight development initiatives being undertaken by the administration.

The senator argued that government's communication platforms should serve as a bridge between the state and the people, rather than becoming spaces for political confrontation. She maintained that while officials have the right to respond to criticism, the focus of the ministry should remain on informing the public about the government's achievements and plans.

"When you look at the Ministry of Information and consider its mandate, I believe it is currently operating outside of that mandate," Senator Varpilah said. "Too often, officials from that ministry stand at the podium, which is intended to educate Liberians about the good work of government, provide information on development, and explain key government policies. Instead, they use that platform to attack individuals whose views differ from theirs. That is not fair."

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The Cape Mount Senator said the government's communication strategy should prioritize transparency, accountability, and public education instead of engaging in exchanges with critics and members of the opposition.

Senator Varpilah maintained that constructive criticism should be welcomed within any democratic system, but government institutions must remain focused on their constitutional and administrative responsibilities. "People will always criticize government, and that is part of democracy," Senator Varpilah said. "But the answer cannot be for the Ministry of Information to spend its time attacking critics. The answer is to communicate better, provide information, and allow the work of government to speak for itself."

Senator Varpilah added that the Ministry of Information has an important national responsibility that goes beyond defending political interests, emphasizing that the institution must communicate policies, explain government decisions, and provide citizens with accurate information about national issues.

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"The Ministry of Information must understand that it is a national institution and not a political campaign platform," Senator Varpilah said. "The Liberian people need information about what their government is doing, what policies are being implemented, and how those policies are affecting their lives. That should be the priority."

Senator Varpilah is not the first Unity Party figure or government supporter to criticize the Ministry of Information for what some describe as an imbalance in its public messaging. Political commentator Henry Costa has previously expressed similar concerns, arguing that the ministry's regular bi-weekly press briefings have often focused more on responding to opposition criticism than highlighting the government's achievements.

Costa, who has been a vocal participant in Liberia's political discourse, had said the ministry should dedicate more attention to projecting the government's image positively by informing citizens about development initiatives, policies, and progress rather than engaging in political attacks.

According to Costa, effective government communication should be centered on building public confidence and explaining the administration's work, not creating further political divisions.

"The Ministry of Information should be using the government's communication platform to tell Liberians what the government is doing, what it has achieved, and what plans it has for the future," Costa said. "When the platform is mostly used to attack opposition figures, the government loses an opportunity to communicate directly with the people and shape a positive image of its own work."