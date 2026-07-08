Liberia: SUP Endorses Stand's July 17 Protest, Calls for Independent Probe of VP Koung Over Drug Allegations

Monrovia — The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) has endorsed the planned July 17 nationwide protest organized by the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), while calling for Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung to submit himself to an independent international investigation into allegations linked to the country's drug crisis.

In a statement issued Tuesday from its headquarters at the University of Liberia, the student movement also demanded the immediate dismissal of Liberia National Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, accusing him of overseeing what it described as an incomplete and unconvincing investigation into the reported seizure of US$19.2 million worth of cocaine at Roberts International Airport.

The statement, signed by SUP Secretary-General Cde. David Howard Jr. and approved by Chairman Cde. Odecious Mulbah, described Liberia as being engulfed in a worsening governance crisis characterized by economic hardship, institutional weakness, and declining public confidence in the rule of law.

The student organization accused the administration of President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Koung of failing to address the country's mounting socioeconomic challenges, alleging that the government has prioritized political interests over the welfare of ordinary Liberians.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Endorsement of July 17 Protest

SUP announced its full support for STAND's "Lead or Leave" protest, scheduled for July 17 and organized by Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) under the leadership of Mulbah K. Morlu Jr..

According to the party, the endorsement reflects a shared commitment to confronting rising unemployment, increasing prices of essential commodities, deteriorating healthcare services, and challenges within Liberia's education sector.

The group argued that the hardships confronting university students mirror the broader economic struggles faced by ordinary Liberians, including workers and market women.

SUP also announced plans to organize its own "March for Jobs and Justice" on July 26, saying the demonstration would continue its longstanding advocacy for economic reforms and social justice.

The student movement further called on Vice President Koung to voluntarily submit to what it described as an independent, international, and unrestricted investigation into allegations relating to drug trafficking.

SUP argued that allegations involving senior government officials should be subjected to transparent investigations involving international forensic experts, regional security institutions, and independent civil society organizations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While acknowledging that publicly circulated reports and photographs involving the Vice President do not constitute proof of criminal wrongdoing, the organization maintained that they have generated sufficient public concern to warrant an impartial investigation.

The group emphasized that no public official should be placed above scrutiny, arguing that constitutional office should never shield individuals from legitimate criminal investigations.

SUP also demanded the immediate removal of Inspector General Gregory Coleman, alleging that the Liberia National Police's report into the reported cocaine seizure contained significant omissions and unresolved questions.

According to the organization, the report failed to adequately explain the reported delay in securing the cargo, omitted critical details concerning financial and digital evidence, and did not identify any government officials, airport employees, or security personnel who may have facilitated the movement of the narcotics shipment.

The student organization argued that the investigation lacked the transparency and thoroughness required to restore public confidence and reiterated its call for an internationally supported independent investigation into the case.

SUP urged students, civil society organizations, workers, and other citizens to participate in the July 17 demonstration, describing the protest as an opportunity for Liberians to demand greater accountability and improved governance.