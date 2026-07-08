Nigeria: Prince Evuetapha Congratulates Okowa At 67

The Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Political Matters Chief Evuetapha Uruemu Prince has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Delta State, former Vice Presidential Candidate, and APC Delta North Senatorial Candidate Sen Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, CON on the occasion of his 67th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message issued in Asaba on Friday, Chief Evuetapha described Sen Okowa as a leader of conscience, a bridge-builder, and a statesman whose contributions to the growth and development of Delta State will remain indelible.

Chief Evuetapha noted that during his 8 years as Governor under the SMART Agenda Sen Okowa provided purposeful leadership that transformed Delta in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education, job creation, and human capital development.

"Your Excellency, your tenure redefined governance in Delta State.

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The projects you initiated and completed across the 3 senatorial districts stand as monuments to your commitment to equity, fairness and sustainable development," he said.

"From strengthening our tertiary institutions, to building roads and bridges, to expanding access to healthcare through the Contributory Health Commission, your administration laid a solid foundation that this government is building upon."

The EA on Political Matters also acknowledged Sen. Okowa's role in national politics as well as his current position as APC Delta North Senatorial Candidate.

"Your political journey reflects sacrifice, experience, and a deep understanding of governance.

You have remained a voice of unity and a rallying point for Deltans and Nigerians at large," Chief Evuetapha stated.

Chief Evuetapha prayed for God's continued guidance, good health, and wisdom upon Sen Okowa and his family as he marks this new age.