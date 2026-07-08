Liberia: NEC Courts the Media to Deepen Electoral Trust, Democratic Accountability

In every democracy, elections are won not only at the ballot box but also in the court of public confidence. That confidence depends heavily on one institution's ability to communicate clearly and another's willingness to scrutinize it independently. The National Elections Commission (NEC) appears determined to strengthen the first, while the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) insists on preserving the second.

The convergence of those two principles formed the centerpiece of a two-day national consultation organized last week by the NEC to review its Draft Communications Strategy, Policy and Protocol--a process that electoral stakeholders believe could significantly reshape how Liberia's electoral body engages citizens, political actors and the media in future elections.

Far more than an internal policy review, the consultation reflected a growing recognition that effective communication has become as important to electoral credibility as transparent vote counting, impartial dispute resolution and efficient election administration.

Speaking on behalf of the NEC Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar described communication as a pillar of electoral integrity--adding that it is indispensable to the Commission's constitutional responsibility of conducting credible, inclusive and peaceful elections.

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"This consultation reflects the Commission's commitment to transparency, accountability, professionalism, and continuous institutional improvement," she declared.

Her remarks reflected an important institutional shift.

Historically, election management bodies across Africa--including the NEC--have often concentrated on technical aspects of elections such as voter registration, polling logistics and vote tabulation, while communication strategies received comparatively less attention.

Yet recent elections globally have demonstrated that misinformation, disinformation and poor public communication can undermine confidence in otherwise credible electoral processes.

Recognizing this reality, the NEC believes timely, accurate and consistent communication is essential for building public trust while countering misinformation before it spreads.

"It is through timely, accurate, and consistent communication that we build public confidence, combat misinformation and disinformation, and ensure that citizens remain well informed throughout the electoral process," Commissioner Morgan-Awar emphasized.

That position reflects a broader international trend where electoral commissions increasingly view strategic communication as a core operational responsibility rather than a supporting administrative function.

The timing of the review is equally significant.

The country's communications environment has changed dramatically over the past decade. Social media platforms now shape political discourse. Digital news platforms publish information almost instantaneously.

Citizen journalism has expanded public participation while simultaneously increasing opportunities for misinformation and politically motivated disinformation.

Against this backdrop, the NEC acknowledged that its existing communication framework requires modernization.

"The communications landscape continues to evolve rapidly, driven by digital technologies, social media, and changing public expectations," Commissioner Morgan-Awar observed.

"These developments present both opportunities and challenges that require the Commission to modernize its communication systems and adopt approaches that are responsive, proactive, and citizen centered."

Such reforms, many believe, are increasingly becoming indispensable.

Modern election management is no longer confined to announcing election dates or publishing results. Electoral bodies must now engage citizens continuously throughout the electoral cycle--from voter registration and civic education to dispute resolution and post-election accountability.

A proactive communications strategy can reduce speculation, discourage misinformation and provide citizens with authoritative information before false narratives gain traction.

Media a Partner, But Never Cheerleader

While the NEC emphasized partnership, the Press Union of Liberia used the occasion to draw an important democratic distinction.

Addressing participants, PUL President Julius Kanubah welcomed the Commission's willingness to engage journalists while reminding both institutions that collaboration must never compromise media independence.

His message balanced cooperation with accountability.

"The integrity of elections is a shared responsibility of all actors in the electoral process," Kanubah said.

"While the NEC bears the primary responsibility to safeguard this integrity, achieving it requires meaningful engagement with the media."

That observation captures one of democracy's most delicate relationships.

Election commissions depend on the media to disseminate official information accurately and promptly.

The media, meanwhile, depends on election commissions for timely access to facts and transparency.

Yet journalists must simultaneously remain independent enough to question, investigate and criticize the very institution with which they collaborate.

Kanubah therefore stressed that cooperation should never be mistaken for compliance.

"The media will and must continue to play its watchdog role in the interest of the Liberian people," he asserted.

As the NEC transitioned under new leadership, he argued that journalists must scrutinize the Commission's administrative decisions, engagement with political parties, enforcement of electoral laws and overall communication with the public.

That dual message may prove one of the consultation's most enduring contributions.

Rather than advocating an uncritical partnership, the PUL promoted a relationship built on transparency, professionalism and mutual accountability.

One notable feature of the consultation is that it focuses on communication before major electoral activities begin.

Traditionally, public attention intensifies only during election campaigns.

However, experts increasingly argue that trust in electoral institutions is built years--not weeks--before citizens cast their ballots.

By consulting journalists, communication professionals, development partners and NEC staff during policy formulation, the Commission appears to be institutionalizing stakeholder engagement instead of relying on reactive crisis communication.

Commissioner Morgan-Awar encouraged frank discussions throughout the consultation, emphasizing that recommendations from participants would strengthen consistency in messaging, institutional coordination and stakeholder engagement.

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The consultation also represents the culmination of months of broader engagement.

Kanubah revealed that the PUL had previously participated in regional consultations held in Ganta and Buchanan involving election magistrates, grassroots journalists and communication practitioners.

He praised the NEC for expanding the process to Montserrado County--the country's media hub--thereby ensuring wider participation from Liberia's journalism community.

This gradual approach suggests that the Commission is pursuing national ownership rather than imposing a communication framework developed solely by headquarters staff.

Such inclusiveness could improve implementation because those expected to communicate electoral information have helped shape the rules governing that communication.

The consultation also carries implications beyond media relations.

Commissioner Morgan-Awar emphasized that future electoral activities--including voter registration, civic education and election administration--require communication that is "clear, credible, accessible and inclusive of all segments of Liberian society."

Liberia continues to face challenges involving voter awareness, youth participation, misinformation and public misunderstanding of electoral procedures.

A stronger communications framework could therefore improve voter education campaigns while enhancing citizen understanding of electoral laws, registration requirements and polling procedures.