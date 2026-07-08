Liberia: Orphaned Graduates Encouraged to Dream Beyond Poverty

Liberian journalist and Daily Observer reporter Claudius T. Greene Jr. has challenged orphaned and vulnerable children of the Liberian Christian Youth Mission School to dream beyond their present circumstances, reminding them that their current condition should never define their future.

Serving as guest speaker on behalf of Daily Observer Managing Editor Bai Sama G. Best at the school's graduation and closing exercises, Greene delivered an inspiring message of hope, resilience, and purpose that resonated with graduates, parents, teachers, and community members.

Addressing the graduates, Greene urged the children to believe in themselves and never allow poverty, the loss of parents, or difficult life experiences to limit their ambitions.

"Dream big because your story is only beginning," he declared. "Where you start in life is not where you must finish. Your current condition does not define your destiny."

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Throughout his keynote address, Greene encouraged the students to repeat the affirmation, "My current condition does not define my destiny," emphasizing that every great achievement begins with faith, determination, and perseverance.

He compared the children's lives to a seed that grows into a mighty tree and a caterpillar that transforms into a butterfly, explaining that today's struggles often prepare individuals for tomorrow's success.

"A child sitting in an orphanage today can become tomorrow's doctor, engineer, lawyer, teacher, entrepreneur, scientist, pastor, or even President of Liberia," he said.

Drawing inspiration from Liberia's history, Greene cited President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former President George Manneh Weah, and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as leaders who rose from humble beginnings to the nation's highest office.

"Three presidents, three different stories, but one powerful lesson--your beginning does not determine your ending," he told the audience.

Greene reminded the graduates that while their present circumstances may be temporary, their God-given purpose and potential are permanent.

"Do not confuse your condition with your status," he said. "Your condition is what you are experiencing today, but your status is what God says about you. You were created in His image with purpose, dignity, and the ability to make a difference in this world."

He encouraged the children to embrace education as the pathway to opportunity while building lives grounded in faith, integrity, and compassion.

"Education teaches your mind. Faith strengthens your heart. Character shapes your future. When those three come together, there is almost nothing you cannot achieve."

Greene also urged the pupils to respect their teachers and caregivers, remain committed to their studies, and never stop dreaming.

"Some of you sitting here today will become doctors, nurses, lawyers, entrepreneurs, ministers, engineers, and teachers. Some will create jobs for others, and perhaps one of you will become President of Liberia. Why not? If it has happened before, it can happen again."

His keynote address drew prolonged applause as graduates confidently repeated the words that became the hallmark of the ceremony: "My current condition does not define my destiny."

The ceremony also celebrated the students' academic achievements.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, sixth-grade student Beatrice Chea encouraged her fellow pupils to value education, describing it as the foundation of respect, personal worth, and future success.

"Education makes you respectful, gives you value, and is the key to success," she said.

Adding to the day's excitement, technology entrepreneur and Executive Director of Vayner Tech, Wilston Tolbert, announced plans to introduce computer education for Grade Five students beginning next academic year.

Tolbert, who has supported the institution for several years, also disclosed that he is engaging organizations in the United States and Europe to mobilize additional resources to strengthen the school's educational programs.

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"My goal is to ensure these children gain digital skills that will prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities," he said.

Parents and community members praised the Liberian Christian Youth Mission School for its unwavering commitment to educating and mentoring orphaned and underprivileged children despite limited resources.

Community leaders also pledged continued support for the institution, including assistance for its upcoming Vacation School Program through the provision of books, school supplies, and other educational materials.

For years, the Liberian Christian Youth Mission School has served as a beacon of hope for children in the King's Farm community, combining quality education, Christian values, and character development to prepare young people for meaningful futures.

As another academic year came to a close, Greene left the graduates with a final message that echoed throughout the celebration:

"Dream big. Believe in yourself. Trust God. Work hard. Your story is only beginning."