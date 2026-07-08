Liberia: Ex-Senate Pro-Tempore Calls On Graduates to Uphold Strong Moral Values

Former Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate and former Gbarpolu County Senator Armah Zolu Jallah have described graduates of Jesus International Christian Elementary School as a shining reflection of faith, perseverance, achievement, sacrifice, and determination, urging them to uphold strong moral values as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Speaking as guest speaker at the school's 11th graduation ceremony held over the weekend in Brewerville, Montserrado County, Jallah said the occasion marked not only the successful completion of an important phase in the graduates' academic journey but also the beginning of a new and promising chapter.

He congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements but cautioned them that true success extends beyond the certificates they have earned.

According to Jallah, the real measure of success will not be determined solely by academic credentials, but by the character they demonstrate, the values they uphold, and the positive impact they make in their families, communities, and the nation.

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"The real measure of your success will not be determined by your certificates, but by the character you carry in your hearts, the values you live by, and the impact you make in society," Jallah told the graduates.

The former Senate Pro Tempore encouraged the students to remain disciplined, humble, and committed to serving humanity, stressing that Liberia's future depends on young people who embrace integrity, responsibility, and leadership.

Jallah also recognized the sacrifices of parents and guardians, describing their commitment to their children's education as a priceless investment in Liberia's future.

He noted that many parents have endured financial hardships, traveled long distances in search of livelihoods, and made personal sacrifices that may never appear on academic records but have played a critical role in shaping their children's lives.

"There are numerous challenges and sacrifices parents have made that may never be reflected on any academic transcript. Many have worked tirelessly, traveled long distances to earn a living, and denied themselves many comforts simply to ensure that their children received an education," he said.

Jallah urged parents to continue instilling discipline, moral values, and a commitment to education, emphasizing that today's graduates are tomorrow's leaders who will eventually assume positions of responsibility and contribute to Liberia's development.

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He concluded by assuring parents that their sacrifices had not been in vain.

"Today, your labor has borne fruit," Jallah declared, while commending them for their unwavering dedication to the education and development of their children.