Liberia: LFA Expels Cassell Kuoh Over 'Third-Party Interference'

In a massive blow to the domestic football hierarchy, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Grievance and Disciplinary Committee has officially expelled FC Fassell President and CEO, Cassell Anthony Kuoh, from all football-related activities.

The permanent expulsion follows a formal complaint lodged by J. Melton N. Yoko, President of the Small-Town Football Academy. The charge centered on Mr. Kuoh's decision to bypass the LFA's internal dispute mechanisms and seek an injunction in an ordinary civil court to challenge the association's electoral processes.

The LFA Committee, led by Acting Chairman Jenkins D.N. Pelenah, Sr., ruled that Kuoh's actions constituted a grave infringement of both LFA and FIFA regulations. Specifically, the Committee cited Article 18.3 and Article 19 of the LFA Statutes, alongside Article 51 of the FIFA Statutes, which require that all football disputes be resolved exclusively through designated Arbitration Tribunals.

By taking the LFA to civil court, the Committee argued, Kuoh committed "undue third-party interference" in the internal governance of the sport. Under Chapter 15, Article 27 of the LFA Statutes, the ruling classifies this as a "serious infringement," necessitating the total forfeiture of his membership and rights within the association.

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The expulsion of Cassell Kuoh has immediately polarized the football community, drawing sharp criticism from within the LFA's own ranks. Former Executive Committee member Rochell Woodson has emerged as a vocal opponent of the move, arguing that the administration is overreaching.

"FIFA recognizes that all football clubs are corporations registered under the laws of their countries and are susceptible to litigation," Woodson stated. "Cassell did not sue the LFA over the laws of the game or refereeing decisions; he sought a declaratory judgment to restore his constitutional rights. To expel him is utterly illegal."

Woodson, who successfully overturned her own expulsion via the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the past, signaled that Kuoh's camp would take the same route. "We will appeal and win," she warned, framing the current administration's tactics as a challenge to the vision of democratic football governance.