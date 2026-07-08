Liberia: Shaita Angels Secure Major Legal Victory

The LFA Appeals Committee has issued a landmark ruling regarding player eligibility, overturning a previous decision that had penalized Shaita Angels F.C. The ruling not only restores the club's points and goals but also sets a significant new precedent for how administrative errors are handled within the LFA Connect System.

The dispute originated from a complaint by Ravia Angels F.C., which alleged that three of Shaita Angels' foreign players--Kaddy Jarju, Z. Mary Nunoo, and Comfort Osei Frimpong--were ineligible during the 2025/2026 season because their work and residence permits were not properly uploaded into the LFA Connect System.

The Appeals Committee, led by Chairman Cllr. Supu H.W. Cole, Sr., ultimately ruled in favor of Shaita Angels F.C. based on two critical legal and procedural grounds.

First, the committee dismissed the complaint as void ab initio on the basis of procedural timeliness.

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The judges noted that Ravia Angels F.C. waited several months to file their grievance regarding the players' eligibility, far exceeding the strict ten-day window mandated by LFA regulations for match-related protests.

Because the complaint was not submitted within this required timeframe, the committee deemed it procedurally invalid from the outset.

Furthermore, the committee addressed the merits of the case by establishing a major precedent regarding system integrity.

They ruled that once the LFA Connect System formally accepts a player's registration and issues confirmation, that status serves as ipso facto proof of eligibility. The ruling clarified that clubs cannot be penalized for subsequent clerical omissions or minor system irregularities, provided there is no evidence of deliberate fraud or intentional non-compliance by the club.

"Any subsequent clerical omissions or system irregularities cannot be imputed to the registering team, provided there is no evidence of deliberate fraud," the ruling stated.

With the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee's prior decision now fully reversed, Shaita Angels F.C. retains their standing in the league. While the decision is final at the LFA level, the ruling marks a significant shift in administrative policy, emphasizing that system-confirmed registrations take precedence over later clerical complaints.