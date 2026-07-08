Nigeria: Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Hunt Five Others After Highway Gun Battle in Ondo

Two of the suspected kidnappers were killed during the exchange, while five others escaped into nearby bushes with suspected gunshot wounds.

The operatives of the Ondo State Police Command foiled a fresh kidnap attempt along the troubled Akure-Owo Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday, after engaging suspected gunmen in a fierce gun battle, killing two of them and forcing others to flee.

The police said the operation prevented the armed men from abducting the owner of a block industry in Ilu-Abo, a community along the Akure-Owo highway that has witnessed repeated security concerns in recent years.

According to the police, about seven gunmen stormed the premises of Olaiya Block Industry, located beside Ilu-Abo High School, at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, demanding to see the business owner before security operatives responded.

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The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Abayomi Jimoh, in a statement said officers attached to the Federal Highway Patrol Unit at Ilu-Abo swiftly mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call.

"Acting swiftly on credible intelligence, the police patrol team mobilised to the scene, where the suspects engaged operatives in a fierce exchange of gunfire," Mr Jimoh said.

He said two of the suspected kidnappers were killed during the exchange, while five others escaped into nearby bushes with suspected gunshot wounds.

Following the operation, police recovered a locally fabricated pistol, live cartridges, four mobile phones, several face masks and two ATM cards believed to belong either to members of the gang or previous victims.

It stated that bodies of the deceased suspects have been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital in Akure.

The command said the case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), while efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Police appealed to hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers to report anyone presenting with suspicious gunshot wounds. It also urged members of the public to immediately report suspicious movements or individuals seeking treatment for firearm injuries.

Highway remains kidnapping hotspot

Wednesday's operation is the latest in a series of security interventions along the Akure-Owo Expressway and surrounding communities, where kidnappers have repeatedly targeted commuters, farmers and business owners.

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The corridor has witnessed several abductions over the past few years, prompting repeated security operations by the police, military, Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

Authorities have intensified intelligence-led operations across the state as kidnappers increasingly shift their activities to forests and communities bordering major highways.

The Ondo Police Command reiterated its commitment to dismantling kidnapping networks and other violent criminal groups operating within the state.

"We remain committed to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes through intelligence-led policing and enhanced operational strategies," Mr Jimoh said.

The command also thanked residents for providing timely information that has continued to support ongoing operations against criminal gangs, urging them to sustain their cooperation as investigations continue.