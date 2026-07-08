Ghana: Golf - E. Obeng Wins 2nd Senchi Invitational Tourney

Emmanuel Obeng produced an outstanding performance to win the highly competitive second Senchi Invitational golf tournament, played at the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort golf course in the Eastern Region.

Obeng, a member of the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club, exceeded expectations by returning an impressive gross score of 65 to claim the coveted title.

His victory earned him a glittering trophy and an all-expenses-paid trip to Kenya, courtesy of the tournament sponsors.

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Competing against more than 30 golfers, Obeng remained composed throughout the five-hour competition on the challenging fairways and greens.

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Playing on the Royal Senchi course for the first time, he demonstrated remarkable consistency before defeating Ghana Golfers Association Vice President, Akwasi Poku, in a dramatic playoff to secure the championship.

Speaking after his triumph, an elated Obeng expressed appreciation to the organisers for staging a well-planned and professionally executed tournament.

The tournament was organised by Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, with Kenya Airways serving as the title sponsor.

Additional support came from Enashipai Resort, Zaina Lodge, Tale Beer, Bellaire, Glenlivet Whisky, Awake Mineral Water, and D'USSÉ Cognac.

In the men's handicap competition, Kingsley Landers claimed top honours with an impressive net score of 50 points, finishing ahead of Ramson Danyo, Nash Antwi, and Akwasi Poku, who placed second, third, and fourth respectively.

The ladies' division was won by Ghana Golfers Association Ladies Coordinator, Cathy Fabbi, who recorded 57 points to finish ahead of Ehoma Yaba in second place with 59 net points. Flora Hurtubise and Leticia Amponsah Mensah completed the top four positions.

In the novelty events, Kingsley Landers and Leticia Amponsah Mensah won the Men's and Ladies Longest Drive prizes respectively, while Richard Torku and Cathy Fabbi claimed the Closest-to-the-Pin awards.

The prize presentation ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Kenya's High Commissioner to Ghana, Col. Shem Amadi (Rtd); Kenya Airways Senior Country Manager Peter Musola; Managing Director of Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, Victor Muthama; and Managing Director of Labadi Beach Hotel, David Eduaful.