Ghana: Former Chelsea Boss Rosenior Appointed Paris FC Manager

Paris FC have appointed former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior as manager on a contract until June 2028, the Ligue 1 club said yesterday.

The 41-year-old Englishman succeeds Antoine Kombouare, who guided the club to an 11th-place finish last season.

"Liam Rosenior brings together all the qualities ⁠we were looking for," Sporting Director Marco Neppe said in a statement.

"He is a modern, demanding coach and recognised for his ability to help both the players and the team progress. Beyond his tactical skills, we were particularly attracted by his management qualities and his ⁠ability to unite a group around a clear vision."

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Rosenior returns to French football after leaving RC Strasbourg, whom he managed from 2024 to ⁠2026 before taking charge of Chelsea in January following Enzo Maresca's departure.

His spell at Stamford Bridge proved short-lived, with ⁠the club ending his contract in less than four months despite handing him a deal ⁠that ran until 2032.

Paris FC said Rosenior will begin work tomorrow. - Reuters

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