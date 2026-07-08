Nigeria: Plateau PDP Opposes Life Pension for Lawmakers Bill, Urges Public Resistance

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Choji Felix, the opposition party described the proposed legislation as "self-serving"

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised a bill before the Plateau State House of Assembly seeking life pensions for state lawmakers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Choji Felix, the opposition party described the proposed legislation as "self-serving," arguing that it would place an additional financial burden on the state at a time of economic and security challenges.

The PDP alleged that the bill, pending before the All Progressives Congress (APC)-dominated House of Assembly, was aimed at providing lifelong financial benefits for lawmakers rather than addressing the needs of residents.

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According to the party, the proposal is ill-timed, given Plateau State's security concerns and economic constraints, warning that it could divert public resources from critical sectors such as infrastructure and human capital development.

"The mandate given to lawmakers is to legislate for the common good, not to create state-funded wealth for themselves at the expense of the people," the statement said.

The party warned that if enacted, the legislation could establish what it described as a dangerous precedent by encouraging the use of public office for personal enrichment.

The PDP, therefore, called on members of the House of Assembly to immediately withdraw the bill.

It also urged civil society organisations, labour unions and other advocacy groups to mobilise public opposition through lawful and peaceful means, while calling on citizens to engage their representatives and demand that they vote against the proposal.

The opposition party further appealed to residents of Plateau State to remain vigilant and oppose any measure it believes could undermine prudent management of public resources.

The PDP said it would pursue all lawful and democratic means to ensure the proposed bill does not become law.

The Plateau State House of Assembly had not responded to the PDP's allegations as of the time of filing this report.