Gambia: Govt Committed to Preparing Young Gambians for Employment - Minister Gomez

"We are committed to preparing young Gambians for employment by strengthening the link between education and the labour market. Preparing young people for the future requires equipping them with practical, market-relevant skills, innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset."

Those were the words of Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez, as he addressed students, employers and policymakers at the launch of the National CareerFest 2026 on Saturday.

The event, organised by the Tertiary and Higher Education Trust Fund (THTFund) in collaboration with MoHERST, was held at the National Trade Fair Grounds. It brought together students, graduates, employers, tertiary institutions and policymakers to provide career guidance, expose young people to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, and encourage partnerships that support graduate employability and national development.

Permanent Secretary at MoHERST, Isatou Auber, said the CareerFest reflects government's commitment to preparing young people for a rapidly changing labour market by combining quality education with practical skills and innovation. "Preparing young people for the future requires more than quality education. It requires relevant skills, innovation, entrepreneurship and stronger collaboration between our education system and the world of work," she said.

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Chairman of the THTFund Board, Muhammed Jah, emphasised that sustainable national development begins with investment in people. He noted that the Fund's mandate extends beyond financing higher education to strengthening institutions, supporting research, promoting innovation and ensuring graduates possess the skills required in a competitive global economy. He announced that QGroup has contributed D15 million to support the government's three education funds and continues to provide technical and logistical support for THTFund programmes.

Addressing students, Jah encouraged them to believe in their abilities and aspire to become leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. He cited education, discipline, honesty, hard work and respect as the principles guiding his own success.

Commissioner of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, highlighted the importance of such initiatives, noting they form part of GRA's long-term strategy to attract and nurture talent. He encouraged job seekers to volunteer, intern, learn trades, or start small businesses while building digital skills. "Use this Career Fest to interact, connect and network. You have a unique opportunity to market yourselves. Make good use of it," he said.

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Prof. Gomez concluded by reaffirming government's commitment to working with the private sector and development partners to create more opportunities for young people and build a skilled workforce capable of driving The Gambia's socio-economic development.