Nigeria: Taraba to Sustain Health Sector Investment - Commissioner

Taraba State government has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained investment in the health sector to meet the needs of the people, especially those in the rural areas.

This was just as the state government is implementing reforms specifically to improve healthcare delivery, expanding access to quality medical services and upgrading health facilities across the state.

The commissioner for Information and Re-Orientation, Barr. Zainab Usman Jalingo, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Jalingo, said the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas remains committed to making quality healthcare accessible to every resident.

She said the ongoing reforms were designed to strengthen medical infrastructure across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, improve service delivery and to enhance the welfare of health workers.

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According to the commissioner, key projects under the reforms include the reconstruction and remodelling of the Taraba State Specialist Hospital, the revitalisation of Ussa General Hospital and the establishment of the state's first Teaching Hospital to boost specialist healthcare services and medical education.

Jalingo said the government had approved an upward review of salaries for medical doctors as part of efforts to attract, motivate and retain qualified healthcare professionals in the state's health system.

She added that ambulances had been distributed to all the 168 political wards to strengthen emergency response services and improve access to lifesaving medical care, particularly in rural communities.

"The administration of Governor Agbu Kefas is implementing far-reaching reforms in the health sector aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare, strengthening medical infrastructure and improving the welfare of health workers across the state," the statement said.

The commissioner noted that the government views healthcare as a strategic investment in human capital and sustainable development, stressing that the interventions are expected to improve health outcomes and ensure affordable, quality healthcare for residents.

She reiterated the government's resolve to sustain investments in the sector in line with Governor Kefas' Moving Forward agenda, with a focus on building a more efficient, inclusive and resilient healthcare system across Taraba State.