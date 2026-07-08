Nigeria: Military Hospital Gets Solar Power Facility

7 July 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

The Nigerian Army yesterday inaugurated a 10KVA solar power facility at the Army Hospital, Kalapanzi Barracks, Kaduna, donated by a Kaduna-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chief Patrick Akor Simon.

After the commissioning of the facility, Brig-Gen. Muhammed Umar Jibo, said the military cannot address every challenge on its own and therefore continues to partner with well-meaning civilians to improve the welfare of its personnel.

"The military alone cannot do it. From time to time, we partner with civilians. The military is part of the National Health Insurance Scheme, which covers the basic health needs and medical challenges of soldiers and their families. However, the challenges in the country are numerous, so we seek partnerships with civilians. That is what has happened today, and it is particularly significant as it comes during the Nigerian Army Day Celebration," he said.

Jibo commended Simon for his generosity and commitment to the welfare of military personnel.

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"Chief Patrick Akor has done remarkably well for the Nigerian Army, particularly for this barracks.

"As someone who genuinely cares for people, he identified areas where he could contribute his support to the military.

We sincerely appreciate this gesture and assure him that it will never be taken for granted," the senior officer added.

Earlier, Simon said he was motivated by the belief that no one is too poor to give. He noted that although he does not consider himself a wealthy man, he felt compelled to support the hospital from his modest resources in order to improve healthcare services for soldiers and their families.

In his welcome address, the commanding officer of 312 Artillery Regiment, Kalapanzi Barracks, Lieutenant Col. I. J. Ufua, expressed appreciation to Simon for the gesture. He also commended the Regimental Medical Officer, Captain J. T. Utaan, for facilitating the execution of the project.

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