Cameroon: Uniffac Launches FIFA Referees Capacity-Building Course in Douala

Thirty-one male and female referees and assistant referees from the eight member associations of the Central African Football Federations' Union (UNIFFAC) have begun a four-day FIFA capacity-building course in Douala, Cameroon, as the region intensifies preparations for upcoming CAF and FIFA competitions.

The programme, to run from 7-10 July, brings together newly accredited and experienced FIFA officials for physical, technical and theoretical sessions aimed at raising refereeing standards across Central Africa, on the continent and beyond.

Activities began on Tuesday morning with physical endurance tests at the Bepanda Omnisports Stadium before participants moved to the classroom phase, officially opened by UNIFFAC Executive Director Hassan Bala Korei alongside one of the experienced member of the UNIFFAC Referees Commission, René Daniel Louzaya.

"This course is aimed at strengthening the capacities of our referees and preparing them even better for competitions, not only within the UNIFFAC zone but also for the CAF competitions that lie ahead," Louzaya said.

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He added that participants will receive training on key aspects of modern officiating, including challenges, handball offences, offside situations and incidents inside the penalty area, amongst others.

In addition, Louzaya revealed the long-term objective is to produce more officials capable of reaching the highest level.

"Our message to these referees is simple: work hard, because only hard work can take a referee to the highest level. Today they begin at the zonal level, tomorrow they officiate CAF competitions, and ultimately the objective is to represent Africa at the FIFA World Cup."

The course is being supervised by refereeing instructors Evehe Divine, Jean Gaoussoumou, Brice Letokouzou, Geneviève Lukusa Kajinga and Sandza Meya Louise.

Cameroon is represented by FIFA referees Yannick Fodouop and Ntui Ayuk Priscilla, assistant referees Mpande Mpou Gerard Dimitri and Yeppe Rebecca Prisca, while officials from Chad, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Central African Republic and São Tomé and Príncipe are also taking part in the four-day programme.

The likes of Pierre Ghislain Atcho, Boris Ditsoga, Amos Abeigne Ndong and Elvis Noupoue are products of a similar initiative currently participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.