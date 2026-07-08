Gambia: Drivers Insist Fuel Price Drop Does Not Justify Fare Cuts

Transport operators in The Gambia have ruled out any immediate reduction in commuter fares despite the recent decrease in fuel prices, saying the adjustment at the pump is too small to have any meaningful impact on transport costs.

The position, announced by commercial drivers' representatives, comes after the publication of the July 2026 fuel price list, which showed a slight reduction following a government announcement on revised pump prices.

While passengers had anticipated a possible easing of transport fares in response to the fuel price drop, drivers say the change does not address the wider cost pressures facing the sector.

"We acknowledge the fact that the government has done something by reducing the fuel price," said Mr Omar Ceesay, President of the Gambia Transport Union.

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"In June petrol was sold at D112 per litre but now it is sold at D101.10, while diesel in June was sold at D115 but now D113.52. We all know this reduction cannot reflect in our current fares," he said.

Mr Ceesay said the union recognises public expectations but stressed that fuel is only one part of the overall cost of operating commercial transport services.

"When you look at the transport sector, fuel is just one variable in our operational costs," he said. "The current cuts at the pump are simply not enough to offset inflation and the elevated prices of spare parts, keeping current fares."

He added that the union is still engaging relevant stakeholders on broader transport pricing issues.

"We are still engaging all stakeholders to make sure that fares are bearable," he said.

Transport operators maintain that rising maintenance costs, vehicle servicing, spare parts, and insurance continue to place pressure on drivers, making it difficult to adjust fares downward.

Despite the explanation from drivers' representatives, many passengers have expressed disappointment over the decision to maintain current fares.

Some commuters say they expected transport costs to reflect the reduction in fuel prices, particularly given that previous fare increases were partly linked to rising fuel costs.

One passenger, Mr Lamin Fatty, said he had expected a downward adjustment in fares following the announcement of reduced fuel prices.

"When I heard that fuel has been reduced, I thought fares will also be reduced," he said.

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"Commercial drivers, when they were striking for fare increments, they based their arguments on fuel prices. To be realistic, if the increment of fares was based on fuel then fares should now be reduced because the pump price has gone down," he said.

He added that the continued high cost of transport remains a burden on daily commuters.

"The problem we have as a nation is that any commodity or service that increases in price never comes down despite government efforts," he said.

The July 2026 fuel price adjustment marks one of the recent changes in petroleum pricing in The Gambia, following periodic revisions influenced by global oil market trends and domestic pricing considerations. Despite the latest reduction, transport operators say they will maintain current fare levels until broader operational costs improve.