Nigeria: PDP Kicks As Plateau Assembly Advances Pension Bill for Ex-Speakers, Lawmakers

Jos — The Plateau State House of Assembly has passed for second reading a bill seeking to provide pensions and retirement benefits for former Speakers, Deputy Speakers, principal officers and members of the Assembly.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by the member representing Rukuba-Irigwe Constituency, Hon. Eli Ankala, also seeks to establish the Plateau State House of Assembly Pension Board to administer pensions and retirement benefits for former lawmakers.

The bill scaled second reading during Tuesday's plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Daniel Nanlong.

Leading the debate, Ankala said the proposed Pension Board would be responsible for administering pension matters, maintaining comprehensive records of beneficiaries and ensuring transparency in the management of retirement benefits.

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According to him, the legislation is intended to establish a structured and sustainable pension system for former legislators while eliminating irregularities through proper documentation, effective data management and regular verification exercises.

He said the proposed law would also provide a legal framework for pension administration, improve record-keeping and promote prudent management of public resources.

"The establishment of the Pension Board will strengthen pension administration through proper documentation of beneficiaries, effective data management and regular verification to prevent irregularities.

"The bill is designed to ensure that eligible former lawmakers receive their retirement benefits in an orderly, transparent and accountable manner while promoting prudent management of public resources," Ankala said.

The House also passed for second reading another bill seeking to establish the Plateau State House of Assembly Service Pension Board and provide for related matters.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the proposed legislation, describing it as self-serving, insensitive and contrary to the public interest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the party's State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Choji Felix Dalyop, the PDP said the move was ill-timed in view of the security and economic challenges confronting the state.

The party described the bill as "reckless, insensitive and a gross abuse of public trust," alleging that it was designed to create lifetime benefits for lawmakers at the expense of the people.

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"At a time when the state is still battling insecurity and the urgent need to recover from inherited economic deficits, such a move can only be described as an act of extreme greed," the statement said.

The opposition party further argued that, if passed into law, the legislation could create a precedent by turning public office into "an avenue for lifetime private enrichment rather than a platform for selfless public service."

The PDP called on members of the Assembly to withdraw the bill and urged civil society organisations, labour unions and other advocacy groups to mobilise citizens against what it described as legislative overreach.

It also appealed to residents of the state to engage their elected representatives and demand that they vote against the bill, insisting that public funds should be channelled towards addressing insecurity, infrastructure, healthcare, education and other critical sectors.

The party vowed to explore all lawful and democratic means to oppose the proposed legislation.