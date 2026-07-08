Liberia: Car Dealer Wanted After $7.5k Nissan Sale Falls Apart

A Congo Town used car dealer is now the subject of an active arrest warrant after allegedly pocketing $7,500 from the sale of a client's Nissan Rogue, according to court filings reviewed by this paper.

The Monrovia City Court issued the warrant last month for Aaron Morgan, following a private criminal complaint filed in June by Amandu Bah. The complaint accuses Morgan of theft of property after a vehicle sale went wrong.

Court documents show Bah turned over a white 2018 Nissan Rogue to Morgan in April 2026, with instructions to sell the SUV for US$7,500. Bah alleges Morgan found a buyer and completed the sale, but never delivered the money.

The filing further claims that shortly after the transaction, Morgan shuttered his Congo Town lot and vacated the premises. Bah contends the dealer converted the full $7,500 for personal use and has since been unreachable.

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"The defendant was entrusted with property to sell on behalf of the complainant and failed to remit the proceeds," the complaint states. "He has since absconded and his whereabouts are unknown."

The warrant, signed by the Monrovia City Court, orders law enforcement to "arrest the living body of Aaron Morgan, to be identified, Defendant, and forthwith bring him before this Court for immediate prosecution."

It continues: "He is wanted by this Honorable Court on the Charge of Theft of Property but has absconded and placed himself into hiding."

The order directs police to detain Morgan at the nearest cell if he is arrested outside court hours, with arraignment set for the next working day.

Morgan faces one count of Theft of Property under Section 15.51 of Liberia's New Penal Law. Because the amount allegedly stolen exceeds $1,000, the offense is classified as a second-degree felony. A conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Under Liberian criminal procedure, private prosecutions allow complainants like Bah to initiate cases directly through the courts when they believe a crime has been committed against them.

As of press time, the Monrovia City Court had not confirmed whether Morgan had been taken into custody or entered a plea. Multiple attempts to reach court officials for comment were unsuccessful.

The Liberia National Police have not released a public statement on efforts to locate Morgan. A visit to the business address listed in the complaint showed the Congo Town lot closed, with no signs of recent activity.

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If apprehended, Morgan will appear before the Monrovia City Court for arraignment, where he will be formally read the charge and asked to enter a plea. The burden will then fall on private prosecutor Bah to present evidence supporting the allegation.