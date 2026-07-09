Liberia: Weah Condemns Attacks Against French Star Mbappé

In a powerful stance against the rising tide of bigotry in international football, Liberian legend, and former President George Manneh Weah has led a global call for zero tolerance toward racism. Speaking as the Honorary Captain of the FIFA Players' Voice Panel (PVP), Weah issued a blistering condemnation of the racist abuse recently targeted at French superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The incident, which saw Mbappé bombarded with hundreds of vitriolic messages, has once again laid bare the vulnerability of players to online hate--a problem the PVP is determined to confront head-on.

For George Weah, who rose from the streets of Monrovia to conquer the world's most prestigious pitches, the attack on Mbappé is an attack on the fundamental humanity that sport is meant to celebrate. Weah, who championed inclusion and bridged cultures throughout his career, spoke directly and clearly.The French striker did not only suffer abuse in the stadium;

"We stand in complete solidarity with Kylian and condemn this reprehensible abuse in the strongest possible terms," Weah said in a statement released by the PVP. "Football must always be a game of respect, inclusion, and unity. There can be zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. Our message is clear: racism is never part of the game. It's a crime."

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The French striker's suffering was not confined to the stadium;

The PVP highlighted this surge in online harassment as an urgent rallying cry for football governing bodies and social media platforms to synchronize their defensive efforts. Weah and the panel are pushing for a model where every act of racism--whether it occurs in the stands or on a smartphone screen--is met with rigorous investigation and the harshest possible sanctions.

The Players' Voice Panel has extended its full support to the French Football Federation (FFF) and the French players' union (UNFP), praising the rapid show of solidarity for Mbappé as a benchmark for how football unions should protect their own.

In Liberia, where football remains the most potent tool for national cohesion, Weah's message resonates deeply. By standing with Mbappé, Weah is reinforcing the values he has advocated for throughout his life: that the pitch is a sacred space where talent must be respected regardless of race, origin, or creed.

As the 2026 World Cup continues to capture the imagination of the global public, the intervention of the PVP--led by one of Africa's greatest sporting exports--serves as a reminder that the world is watching.

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The demand from Monrovia to Paris is identical: football must be an environment of dignity, and those who seek to poison it with hate must be held to account.