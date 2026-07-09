Nigeria: No Nigerian Will Be Left Behind in South Africa, Says 859 Evacuated - Govt

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa that no citizen willing to return home will be left behind, stating that President Bola Tinubu has directed that every Nigerian seeking evacuation be brought home safely.

The assurance came as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that 859 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from South Africa, while additional flights have been approved to airlift more citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, on Wednesday, the Ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the Federal Government expanded the evacuation exercise after successfully completing the first phase.

He, however, disclosed that one of the scheduled evacuation flights was delayed after the Air Peace aircraft assigned to the operation developed a technical fault.

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"We secured approval for four additional flights. Two have already been operated. We expected another flight today, but the Air Peace aircraft deployed to Johannesburg developed a technical fault after its cockpit windscreen cracked, making it unsafe for the operation," he said.

Despite the setback, Ebienfa said the evacuation exercise had recorded significant progress.

"So far, 859 Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from South Africa. Each aircraft has a capacity of about 271 passengers. If the remaining flights are fully utilised, over 500 additional Nigerians will return home within the next few days," he said.

He added that if the number of Nigerians requesting evacuation exceeds the current arrangements, the Ministry would seek fresh presidential approval for additional flights.

"If more Nigerians indicate interest in returning, the Ministry will approach the Presidency with the necessary data. Mr. President has assured us that no Nigerian willing to return home will be abandoned in South Africa."

Ebienfa dismissed reports that evacuees were paying for the flights, insisting that the operation was fully funded by the Federal Government.

"The evacuation is completely free of charge. No Nigerian is paying a kobo. The Federal Government has paid for all the approved evacuation flights," he said.

He disclosed that Nigerians displaced by the attacks were accommodated at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria pending their evacuation.

According to him, the High Commission provided temporary accommodation, bedding and other welfare support for affected citizens.

Ebienfa also revealed that a Nigerian philanthropist independently sponsored the return of 66 Nigerians on commercial flights.

"The High Commission provided accommodation and basic welfare for stranded Nigerians. In addition, a patriotic Nigerian voluntarily paid for the tickets of 66 Nigerians who returned aboard South African Airways," he said.

The ministry said Nigeria had intensified diplomatic engagement with the South African government over the attacks.

Ebienfa disclosed that the Federal Government had issued a strong diplomatic protest, urging South Africa to strengthen the protection of Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

"We have called on the South African government to step up efforts to guarantee the safety of all foreigners, including Nigerians," he said.

He added that Nigerian diplomatic missions continued to provide consular support to citizens facing legal challenges abroad.

"Where Nigerians are involved in court proceedings, our missions monitor the cases to ensure fairness and due process. In some instances, we also assist in securing legal representation because every Nigerian matters," he said.

Ebienfa further disclosed that the Federal Government had begun documenting businesses abandoned by Nigerians fleeing South Africa with a view to pursuing compensation.

He said Nigerians who legally established businesses should not lose their investments because of xenophobic violence.

"If Nigerians are forced to abandon legally registered businesses because their lives are under threat, the Nigerian government will pursue compensation," he said.

According to him, the Nigerian mission in South Africa has commenced the registration of affected businesses.

"Once sufficient data has been compiled, the government will formally engage the South African authorities on compensation," he added.

Ebienfa maintained that Nigerian investors deserve the same level of protection enjoyed by South African businesses operating freely in Nigeria.

Responding to concerns that Nigeria had relied too heavily on diplomacy, he acknowledged public frustration but said the government was pursuing a carefully considered strategy.

He recalled Nigeria's support for South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle, describing the current attacks as unfortunate.

"We understand the concerns of Nigerians. Many believe stronger action should be taken because of Nigeria's sacrifices during the anti-apartheid struggle," he said.

According to him, Nigeria contributed substantial resources to South Africa's liberation.

Despite calls for retaliatory measures, Ebienfa said diplomacy remained Nigeria's preferred approach, while stressing that restraint should not be mistaken for weakness.

"We have put the South African government on notice. If this trend continues, Nigeria will be compelled to take stronger actions," he said.

He added that Nigeria was also pushing for a continental response through the African Union (AU).

According to him, several African countries affected by xenophobic attacks support referring the matter to the AU Peace and Security Council.

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Ebienfa disclosed that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olaoluwa Enikanolaiye, recently raised the issue during a meeting with members of the AU Peace and Security Council in Abuja.

"Nigeria will continue to push until the issue receives formal consideration by the African Union because this is not only a Nigeria-South Africa issue but a continental concern," he said.

The ministry also disclosed that the Federal Government is considering new measures to better protect Nigerians travelling abroad for employment.

Ebienfa lamented that many Nigerians travel without notifying Nigerian diplomatic missions, making it difficult to provide assistance when problems arise.

He said the government was studying reforms that would require Nigerians travelling overseas for work to register with relevant authorities to enable verification of job offers and improve consular protection.

He noted that such measures would help reduce cases of human trafficking, labour exploitation and abuse while strengthening collaboration between Nigerians abroad and Nigerian embassies.

Ebienfa added that the government was also reviewing the welfare of Nigerians facing hardship in countries such as Kuwait and Ethiopia, while exploring agreements that would allow convicted Nigerians abroad to serve their prison terms in Nigeria.