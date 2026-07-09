Nigeria: Senate Advances Bill to Integrate E-Health Services in Nigeria

ABUJA -- The Senate on Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework for the development, coordination and integration of electronic health services in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation aims to improve access to healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities, reduce waiting time in hospitals through digital appointment systems and electronic patient management, and strengthen disease surveillance and public health emergency response through timely collection and analysis of health data.

The bill also seeks to promote innovation, create employment opportunities and contribute to the growth of Nigeria's digital economy.

Titled "A Bill for an Act to Provide for a Comprehensive Legal and Regulatory Framework for the Development, Coordination and Integration of Electronic Health Services in Nigeria and for Related Matters, 2026 (SB. 758)," the legislation is sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North).

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Following overwhelming support from lawmakers, the bill scaled second reading through a voice vote.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, subsequently referred it to the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary) for further legislative work, with a directive to report back within four weeks.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Senator Jibrin said the legislation seeks to establish a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for regulating, coordinating and integrating electronic health services in Nigeria.

He noted that digital technologies have become indispensable in improving healthcare delivery globally through electronic medical records, telemedicine, artificial intelligence, mobile health applications, electronic prescriptions, wearable health technologies and integrated health information systems.

According to him, Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the global digital transformation of healthcare.

Jibrin said the country's healthcare system continues to face significant challenges, including paper-based medical records, loss of patient information, duplication of diagnostic tests, delayed treatment and poor information sharing among healthcare institutions.

He added that millions of Nigerians in rural and underserved communities still face major obstacles in accessing specialist medical care due to shortages of healthcare professionals and geographical limitations.

The lawmaker said the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital health technologies in ensuring continuity of healthcare services during emergencies.

He observed that despite increasing adoption of digital health solutions by hospitals and private healthcare providers, Nigeria lacks a comprehensive legal framework to regulate electronic healthcare services.

According to him, the absence of clear legislation has resulted in fragmented implementation, inconsistent standards, inadequate interoperability, weak governance structures and uncertainty regarding the legal responsibilities of healthcare providers operating digital platforms.

Jibrin said the bill would expand access to specialist healthcare through telemedicine, enabling patients in remote communities to consult qualified medical professionals without travelling long distances.

He also stressed that the proposed legislation contains robust safeguards to protect the confidentiality, integrity and security of patients' medical records.

The Deputy Senate President said the bill aligns with the Federal Government's digital transformation agenda, the National Digital Health Strategic Framework, the National Health Act, Universal Health Coverage objectives, the Nigeria Data Protection Act and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North) said the bill would provide the legal backing required for deploying electronic healthcare services nationwide.

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"The whole world has embraced technology in healthcare delivery. This bill will safeguard medical records and align Nigeria's electronic healthcare services with international best practices," he said.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) described the bill as timely, noting that digital healthcare would expand access to medical services and reduce the burden of distance on patients.

"Medical services are expensive and difficult to access in many communities. With this digital approach, we will reach more Nigerians and improve healthcare delivery," he said.

Also supporting the bill, Senator Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North) said it would improve access to healthcare, particularly in rural communities where specialist medical services remain inadequate.

According to him, the legislation would reduce pressure on tertiary hospitals, expand access to telemedicine and make it easier for patients to retrieve their medical records.