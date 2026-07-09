Nigeria: Govt to Stem Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration As Over 1,000 Nigerians Return From Crisis Routes

Abuja — The Federal Government has unveiled a renewed strategy to curb irregular migration and dismantle human trafficking networks, warning that worsening economic hardship and the growing use of digital platforms by traffickers are exposing more Nigerians, particularly women and young people, to exploitation across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The renewed commitment came as the government and its international partners marked the fifth anniversary of the Comprehensive Protection, Reintegration and Assistance to Migrants and Communities (COMPASS) programme, revealing that more than 1,000 stranded Nigerians have voluntarily returned from countries including Libya, Lebanon, Morocco, Mali, Egypt, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while over 900 vulnerable returnees have received psychosocial care, healthcare and livelihood support to rebuild their lives.

Stakeholders warned that trafficking syndicates are becoming increasingly sophisticated, exploiting technology, poverty and unemployment to lure desperate Nigerians into dangerous migration routes where many end up trapped in forced labour, sexual exploitation and other forms of abuse.

Speaking at the anniversary event on Tuesday, the Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Nigeria, Sharon Dimanche, said migration itself was not the problem but the absence of safe and legal pathways.

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She said: "Migration is not the problem. The challenge is ensuring that migration is safe, orderly and regular, while protecting the dignity of every migrant."

Dimanche said the COMPASS programme had significantly strengthened Nigeria's migration governance architecture by improving policies and institutional coordination, while placing the protection of migrants at the centre of migration management.

Highlighting the programme's impact, she recounted the story of 'Joy', a Nigerian woman trafficked abroad and subjected to severe exploitation before returning home traumatised.

According to her, through IOM's psychosocial support and reintegration programme, Joy rebuilt her life, established a fashion business and now employs several young women.

"Joy is no longer defined by what happened to her. She is defined by what she has become," Dimanche said, describing the story as evidence that effective reintegration can transform survivors into productive members of society.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to protecting returning migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons and vulnerable communities.

He said the government's 'One Humanitarian, One Poverty Reduction' framework under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda was designed to integrate humanitarian assistance with long-term poverty reduction.

"Migration, when properly managed, presents opportunities for national development. We will continue to strengthen institutions, expand livelihood opportunities and ensure that returning migrants are empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity," he said.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented at the event by the Director and Special Adviser Administration, Mrs. Erimfolami Ola, warned that women and children continue to bear the greatest burden of irregular migration and human trafficking.

According to her representative, the ministry has worked closely with partners under the COMPASS programme to facilitate the voluntary return of over 1,000 stranded Nigerians while strengthening institutional responses to trafficking and forced displacement.

She stressed that interventions in Edo State had demonstrated that addressing poverty and unemployment significantly reduces the factors driving irregular migration.

Representing the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, represented by the Head of Youth Migration and Climate Action Resilience, Special Adviser (Administration), Adedoyin Oyekan, said creating sustainable opportunities for young Nigerians remains one of the most effective responses to irregular migration.

The ministry pledged to deepen collaboration with IOM and development partners in expanding entrepreneurship, skills acquisition, innovation and employment programmes aimed at discouraging dangerous migration.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of The Netherlands to Nigeria, Bengt van Loosdrecht, announced plans for a football-based youth initiative that would equip young Nigerians with coaching and life skills while educating communities about the dangers of irregular migration.

He said the programme would empower participants to become community ambassadors for safe migration.

According to the ambassador, "Migration is fundamentally a human issue. Through COMPASS, we are investing not only in stronger institutions but also in protecting people, supporting survivors and preventing others from falling into the hands of traffickers."

Van Loosdrecht explained that the Netherlands established the COMPASS programme to consolidate migration support into a coordinated framework capable of providing survivor care, mental health services, institutional strengthening and protection for vulnerable migrants.

Also addressing the gathering, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Bello, described the COMPASS programme as one of Nigeria's most strategic partnerships in the fight against human trafficking.

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She said the initiative had strengthened the agency's capacity to investigate and prosecute trafficking cases through specialised training for investigators and prosecutors while improving support for victims.

Warning that trafficking networks continue to evolve, Bello said: "Traffickers are adapting to technology, exploiting economic hardship and taking advantage of the aspirations of vulnerable young Nigerians. We must therefore strengthen partnerships among government, international organisations, civil society and communities to stay ahead of these criminal networks."

The renewed commitment comes amid persistent concerns over the thousands of Nigerians who, in recent years, have embarked on perilous journeys across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in search of better economic opportunities.

Many have perished, while others have been rescued from detention camps, trafficking rings and exploitative labour conditions abroad.

Stakeholders at the event agreed that while stronger law enforcement remains essential, tackling poverty, unemployment and social vulnerability is critical to addressing the root causes of irregular migration and sustaining Nigeria's fight against human trafficking.