Nigeria: Vessels Owners to Assist Govt Fight Sea Piracy, Illegal Oil Bunkering

In a bid to assist the Federal Government and security agencies in tackling issues of sea piracy and illegal oil bunkering along the waterways, the Tugboat, Fuel Barges, and Seagoing Vessel Association of Nigeria has called for the immediate censorship, verification, and stricter control of all marine vessels and craft operating within Nigerian waters and inland waterways.

The Tugboat, Fuel Barges, and Seagoing Vessel Association of Nigeria also known as TUBAVS, said the body serves as a unified voice and advocacy group for maritime operators in the country's marine industry, focusing on marine operations, safety standards, and professional networking.

In a statement, yesterday, by its Legal Adviser,Tonye Wilson, it called for censorship by all seagoing vessel and craft, including tankers, barges, tugboats, fishing vessels, workboats, houseboats, service boats, landing craft, patrol craft, and any vessel engaged in fuel transport, storage, or ship-to-ship (STS), to combat illegal bunkering.

He said: "In view of rising incidents of illegal bunkering and its impact on national security, revenue, safety, and the marine environment, the Union hereby issues n a t i o n w i d e

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directive for the immediate censorship, verification, and stricter control of all marine vessels and craft operating within Nigerian waters and inland waterways, pursuant to relevant session of the

Suppression of Piracy And Other Maritime Offences Act 2019 Scope."

According to him, "The mandatory censorship and verification should be carried

within 90 days, while every vessel and craft must complete their censorship of their marine vehicles at the union nationwide.

"Th vessels and marine vehicles expected to register must possess certificate of Registry/ proof of ownership,Tonnage Certificate, List of Marine Vehicle own by each company, Operator's licenses with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and other relevant agencies.

"Each verified vessel will be assigned a Unique Vessel Identification Number, UVIN. UVIN and vessel name must be visibly marked on both bows and stern in accordance with specifications issued by the Association/Union and the law.

"The implementation timeline is to begin August 15, 2026 to November 30, 2026," he added.