Nigeria: 'Glory Has Met Glory' - Baba Ijesha Brushes Off Critics During MC Oluomo Visit

"We don't kill people, that's a lie. We did all the work: driving, conducting."

Yoruba actor Olanrewaju "Baba Ijesha" James has brushed aside criticism over his recent public appearances, insisting he is unbothered by public opinion during a visit to National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) President Musiliu "MC Oluomo" Akinsanya.

The actor, accompanied by his wife, fashion entrepreneur Abiodun Tokunbo, paid a courtesy visit to MC Oluomo in Abuja, where he described their relationship as a long-standing friendship and declared that "glory had met glory."

The visit came days after the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, publicly denied conferring the "Awada Konge Oduwa" chieftaincy title on Baba Ijesha, despite the actor's earlier announcement claiming he had received the honour. Baba Ijesha has not directly addressed the Ooni's denial.

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Instead, he used the visit to MC Oluomo to dismiss his critics, saying he would not be distracted by public commentary surrounding his recent activities.

He said: "Glory has met glory.MC Oluomo and I have been together for a very long time. We don't kill people, that's a lie. We did all the work: driving, conducting.

"But today, glory be to God, we're grateful. Whatever people like, they should continue saying it."

"Ogo+ogo"

In a video obtained by this newspaper, Baba Ijesha and his wife were seen taking pictures with MC Oluomo and some of his aides at what appears to be his house.

Afterwards, MC Oluomo held a personal conversation with the couple, with all parties smiling and engaging in what appeared to be a meaningful exchange.

Baba Ijesha's recent visits to two influential Nigerians within a short period followed a series of public appearances after his release.

The actor earlier announced the birth of his son, King Kagar, with his wife, featured on actress Biola Adebayo's "Talk To B" podcast, and released a music video, "Eniwaye Dáràn", in which he addressed his dispute with comedienne Damilola "Princess Comedian" Adekoya.

Background

Since leaving prison after his conviction for sexually assaulting a child, Baba Ijesha has remained active on social media and continued to make appearances around prominent personalities in the country, drawing widespread reactions online.

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Netizens questioned why respected public figures were receiving and openly celebrating someone convicted of such an offence.

They argued that the public reception he received reflected the kind of behaviour society appeared willing to excuse, endorse, or reward.

Below are some of the comments.