Nigeria: Navy Destroys Illegal Crude Oil Storage Site, Recovers 39,500 Litres in Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on crude oil theft under Operation Delta Sentinel, uncovering an illegal crude oil storage network and recovering about 39,500 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed on Wednesday that the operation was carried out by personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB), Bonny, following credible intelligence on illegal activities around Okpokiri Community within the base's area of operations.

According to him, the Navy's Anti-Crude Oil Theft Team discovered concealed dugout pits hidden within the creek environment during the operation, prompting a detailed assessment of the area.

The operation led to the discovery of four dugout pits--one large and three medium-sized. Three of the pits contained an estimated 39,500 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil, while the fourth was filled with water.

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Folorunsho said the discovery underscores the continued use of concealed storage facilities by crude oil theft syndicates to stockpile stolen crude pending evacuation through illegal distribution channels.

He noted that by targeting such storage facilities, the Nigerian Navy is disrupting the logistics network that sustains crude oil theft across the Niger Delta.

According to him, the illegal storage site and the recovered products were handled in line with established operational procedures, while surveillance has been intensified in the area to prevent the re-establishment of similar facilities.

He reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations under Operation Delta Sentinel to dismantle crude oil theft networks, protect critical national assets and support Nigeria's economic security.