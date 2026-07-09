Nigeria: Federal Govt Unveils Flood Protection Scheme for Most Vulnerable States

Federal government has taken steps to reduce the risk of flooding through its Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy, following a review of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook.

The director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a two-day technical workshop on the Riverine Household Flood Protection Pilot Exercise.

The initiative is a partnership between NEMA and PULA Advisors. It will see 100,000 households benefit from the pilot phase in Anambra, Benue, Kebbi, and Kogi states, all listed among the high-risk and most vulnerable states.

"This initiative also reflects the federal government's commitment to strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction and NEMA's strategic plan 2026-2029 also put priorities on early warning and disaster risk financing.

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"The 2026 Annual Flood Outlook lists about 23 states at high risk of flooding, and the four pilot are in the list of high risk and most vulnerable.

"This reality further demands we move beyond responding to disaster after they occur. We must embrace innovative approaches that anticipate risk, reduce vulnerabilities and provide timely financial protection for those most at risk," Abubakar stated.

On behalf of PULA Advisors, the country director, Dr Mike Enahoro, commended the initiative.

"We know the Nigerian government has been on the forefront in mitigating the effects of flood and flooding, especially people who live in most vulnerable places. We are at PULA thought we can partner with the federal government, and through NEMA which have been ensuring that we become proactive rather than being reactionary," he said.

While appreciating NEMA's leadership, Enahoro said its leadership had been talking with PULA Advisors to find a lasting solution and reducing the impact on people vulnerable to floodings.

Also, the Anambra State commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Benjamin Chucks, said the people of the state, who were among the worst hit by flood disasters, would welcome the development.

"Recall in 2022, over four million Nigerians were affected and out of which over 2.5 million persons were displaced. Sadly, our state was one of the worse hit. This development will help to remove the financial burden from the state government. I believe, that we the people of Anambra State who are business- oriented will embrace this initiative," Chucks state