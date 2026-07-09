Nigeria: Benin Medical Centre Gives 1-Year Free Antenatal Care to Pregnant Women

Med-Vical International has unveiled a series of community health interventions to commemorate its 2026 seventh anniversary, with five pregnant women set to benefit from free antenatal care throughout their pregnancies, alongside a free health outreach and screening programme targeting over 300 residents in Benin City.

At the commencement of the three-day anniversary celebration yesterday in Benin Edo State, the partnership/business development executive of Med-Vical International, Nana Osasa, said the anniversary is focused on improving maternal, newborn and child health through preventive healthcare, community engagement and improved access to quality medical services.

The activities also include health education in communities, donation of essential drugs to selected primary healthcare centres and a public health lecture.

According to Osasa, the free health outreach was organised as part of the organisation's corporate social responsibility to bridge healthcare access gaps, particularly for vulnerable residents who are unable to afford hospital services.

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He said, "This year's anniversary is centred on maternal, newborn and child health because we recognise the need to support mothers and children through quality healthcare services.

"Beyond providing treatment, we want to educate people and encourage preventive healthcare," she said.

He disclosed that Med-Vical International partnered with the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EdoHIS) to educate residents on the benefits of enrolling in health insurance, noting that many people are unaware that affordable healthcare services can be accessed through the scheme.

"Healthcare should not be beyond the reach of anyone because of cost. Through this collaboration, we are helping people understand that health insurance provides an opportunity to access quality medical care without financial hardship," Osasa added.

He further revealed that five pregnant women would receive free antenatal care for one year until delivery through sponsorship provided by partners and supporters of the initiative.

"We are targeting over 300 beneficiaries during the outreach, while five pregnant women will enjoy free antenatal care from registration through delivery. This is our way of giving back to society and supporting safer motherhood.

"Organising an outreach of this magnitude requires significant resources, funding and personnel, but we remain committed to improving community health and making a positive impact," He said.