Nigeria: Oyo Abduction - Bandits Threaten to Kill Pupils If Troops Advance - Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has revealed that the bandits holding abducted pupils and teachers from schools in Oyo State have threatened to kill the victims if security forces attempt a rescue operation.

Musa disclosed this in a preview of an interview with News Central shared on Wednesday ahead of its broadcast on the NC Exclusive programme on Friday.

According to the minister, the kidnappers are using the abducted children as bargaining chips to secure the release of some of their commanders currently in military custody.

"For whatever reason, they are looking for leverage because we have some of their commanders with us, and they feel taking these kids and holding them to ransom will make us release their commander.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Now they're threatening that if we move any closer to take action against them, they're going to kill all the kids," Musa said.

The minister's comments come almost eight weeks after armed men abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and two other schools in Esinle, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, on May 15.

Speaking on measures to curb banditry and kidnapping, Musa backed the death penalty for convicted kidnappers and terrorists, arguing that tougher sanctions are necessary to deter criminality.

The minister's position aligns with recent calls by former Edo State governor and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, who endorsed the proposal by Monday Okpebholo to impose the death penalty on kidnappers and bandits in the state.

"I think we should do that. There must be deterrence. The laws are soft, and that's why people take advantage. If they know once you commit an offence, there must be punishment," Musa said.