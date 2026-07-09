Rwanda: U.S., Nigeria Join Rwanda in Marking Kwibohora 32

Rwanda's 32nd Liberation Day was commemorated in the United States and Nigeria this week, with government officials, diplomats, members of the Rwandan diaspora and friends of Rwanda celebrating the country's transformation since liberation while reaffirming the partnerships that have continued to deepen over the past three decades.

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The events, held in Washington DC and Abuja, drew hundreds of guests who reflected on the significance of July 4, 1994, the day that Rwanda Patriotic Army stopped the Genocide against the Tutsi and liberated the country, and progress made in rebuilding institutions, fostering unity and driving socio-economic development.

In the United States, the Embassy of Rwanda hosted a reception at the Ambassador's Residence in Washington DC, on Tuesday, July 7, bringing together more than 250 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, senior U.S. government officials, academics, business leaders and members of the Rwandan community.

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The occasion also coincided with celebrations marking 250 years of American independence, providing a backdrop for recognising the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Rwanda's Ambassador to the United States, Mathilde Mukantabana, said the timing of the two national anniversaries offered an opportunity to celebrate the values that have shaped both countries while honouring the close ties between Kigali and Washington.

Reflecting on Rwanda's own history, Mukantabana described liberation as the moment that restored hope to a nation devastated by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and set the country on a path of national reconstruction.

"Our liberation was achieved through great sacrifice, guided by the vision of a better society," she said.

Mukantabana said the same determination that secured Rwanda's liberation continues to guide the country's development through unity, accountability and inclusive growth.

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Speaking on behalf of the US government, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sarah Troutman said Rwanda's progress over the past 32 years demonstrates what is possible when a nation chooses reconciliation and development over division.

"Rwanda has shown the world what is possible when a nation chooses to build rather than to break," she said

"As you mark 32 years of liberation, know that the United States stands with you, as a friend, as a partner, and as a fellow believer in the promise of a more peaceful and prosperous Africa."

The celebrations also recognised the role of the Rwandan diaspora in preserving the country's history and values.

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Sheba Rugege Hakiza, who represented the Rwandan community in the United States, honoured those whose sacrifices secured Rwanda's freedom.

"Today, we honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives so that all Rwandans could live in peace, freedom, and dignity," Hakiza said.

"Their courage reminds us that liberty is never free, and their legacy continues to inspire each of us to protect the unity and peace that Rwanda enjoys today."

The celebration also featured traditional dance and music performances by children under the age of 20 from the Rwandan community.

Mukantabana described their participation as an encouraging sign that Rwanda's history, culture, and values are being passed on to a new generation.

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Nigeria reflects on Rwanda's progress

Rwanda's Liberation Day was also commemorated in Nigeria, where Rwandans joined senior Nigerian government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organisations and friends of Rwanda in Abuja under the theme 'The Journey Continues.'

Addressing the gathering, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Moses Rugema, said Liberation Day remains a defining milestone in the country's history.

He said the liberation struggle restored Rwanda's dignity and created the foundation for national unity, accountability and self-reliance, values that continue to shape the country's development today.

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Rugema highlighted progress made over the last three decades across education, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, environmental sustainability and innovation, while pointing to the growing participation of women and young people in leadership and economic transformation.

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He added that peace, security and good governance remain central to Rwanda's continued progress and stressed that genocide must never be allowed to happen again.

The High Commissioner also called on Africans to have confidence in their ability to shape the continent's future, saying sustainable development will continue to depend on lasting peace and security.

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Representing the Nigerian government, Ambassador Babagana Wakil, Nigeria's Chief of Protocol, said Rwanda's liberation marked the beginning of an extraordinary national recovery that has since become a point of reference for many countries.

He commended Rwanda's achievements in governance, economic development and urban transformation, while also highlighting the country's advancement in promoting women to leadership positions.

Wakil further reaffirmed the growing relations between Nigeria and Rwanda, saying cooperation between the two countries continues to expand across trade, investment, education, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors, driven by a shared vision for Africa's development.