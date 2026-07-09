Cote d'Ivoire: Brvm Sees Notable Gains - Seven Stocks Show Strong Upward Momentum

8 July 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

The Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) is experiencing a period of notable upward momentum, with seven listed companies recording significant price movements across various timeframes. These gains highlight the vibrant investment landscape within West African markets.

Leading the impressive performance is Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire (SCRC), which surged by an outstanding +26.79% over the past 30 days. The company's current price stands at XOF 3,550, reflecting robust investor confidence.

Another strong performer is Nsia Banque Côte d'Ivoire (NSBC), which saw its stock price climb by +9.78% in just 7 days, reaching XOF 21,950. This demonstrates solid short-term growth in the banking sector.

Other companies contributing to the BRVM's positive trend include:

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  • SMB Côte d'Ivoire (SMBC): Up +18.67% over 30 days, currently XOF 17,000.
  • Nestle Côte d'Ivoire (NTLC): Gained +21.94% over 30 days, now XOF 16,450.
  • Bank of Africa - Mali (BOAM): Increased by +8.55% over 7 days, at XOF 5,395.
  • Banque Internationale pour l'Industrie et le Commerce (BICB): Rose by +8.42% over 7 days, trading at XOF 6,375.
  • Sonatel Senegal (SNTS): Posted a +5.8% increase over 7 days, reaching XOF 31,000.

These collective movements underscore the potential for growth and attractive returns in the BRVM, offering compelling opportunities for investors looking to diversify into #AfricanMarkets. Daba Finance provides the insights you need to navigate these dynamic conditions. Always conduct your own research; this is not financial advice.

Key Takeaways

Seven BRVM-listed companies recorded significant price increases. Sucrivoire Côte d'Ivoire (SCRC) led with a +26.79% gain over 30 days. Nsia Banque Côte d'Ivoire (NSBC) jumped +9.78% in 7 days. Reflects dynamic opportunities within West African markets.

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