Liberia: Educator Urges Greater Investment in Early Childhood Education

Published: July 8, 2026

BREWERVILLE CITY - Renowned Liberian educator and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Excellence Daycare School, Marline Cooper Kollie, has called on the Liberian government to prioritize investment in early childhood education, describing it as the foundation for national development and the key to producing responsible, educated and productive citizens.

Speaking over the weekend during the school's first graduation ceremony for the Class of 2025/2026, Kollie urged the Ministry of Education to strengthen support for early childhood education, warning that sustainable development cannot be achieved without a strong educational foundation.

She said the early years of a child's education are critical to developing critical thinking, creativity and lifelong learning skills.

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"Early childhood education is the cornerstone of every child's future success and should be regarded as one of the most important stages in a child's educational journey. I am urging the government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education, to prioritize and enhance investment in early childhood education because it's a tool for national stability and critical thinking. There is no sustainable development without a solid educational foundation," Kollie said.

The educator stressed that neglecting early childhood education weakens the country's educational system and ultimately undermines national progress.

Providing an update on the institution's vision, Kollie said Prime Excellence Daycare School remains committed to creating a safe, nurturing and stimulating learning environment where children can develop academically, socially, morally and emotionally.

"Our mission is to ensure that every child entrusted to our care receives the best possible start in life through quality education, discipline, and strong moral values. The institution remains committed to maintaining high educational standards through qualified teachers, child-centered learning methods, and a curriculum designed to prepare pupils for future academic excellence. We call on parents to remain active partners in their children's education because effective learning begins both in the classroom and at home," she said.

Kollie emphasized that the combined efforts of teachers, parents and school administrators are essential to raising responsible, confident and productive citizens. She assured stakeholders that the institution will continue investing in quality instruction, discipline, safety and a conducive learning environment as it expands its educational services.

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The appeal came as Prime Excellence Daycare School celebrated a major milestone by holding its first graduation ceremony at its campus in the Cow Farm Community, Brewerville City.

The colorful event attracted parents, guardians, educators, invited guests and well-wishers, who gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating pupils.

The ceremony featured performances by the graduates, cultural presentations and the presentation of certificates, earning applause from attendees who commended the school's commitment to educational excellence.

School authorities described the graduation as the beginning of a new chapter in the institution's mission to provide quality early childhood education and prepare young Liberians for future academic success.