Liberia: Grand Kru's Edwin Kidjlay Donates Medical Supplies to District #2 Communities

- Although the 2023 general elections have long passed, the humanitarian efforts of former District #2 Representative aspirant, Edwin Kidjlay, continue to make an impact on the lives of citizens in Grand Kru County.

Kidjlay, popularly known in the county as "Talk and Do," has donated assorted medical supplies and drugs to residents of Electoral District #2, particularly targeting communities in the Buah Statutory District.

Speaking to journalists during the presentation, Kidjlay said his decision was driven by concern over worsening health conditions among residents, many of whom are forced to travel long distances for minor illnesses that could otherwise be treated in their communities.

"As a son of this district, born and raised here, I understand the challenges our people face, especially when it comes to healthcare," Kidjlay said. "It is painful to see citizens traveling far distances for minor sicknesses simply because there are no medical drugs available in their area."

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He noted that residents in Lower Buah are among the hardest hit, often enduring difficult journeys to seek treatment for illnesses that should ordinarily be handled at nearby health facilities.

The businessman and outspoken politician described the situation as unacceptable and said his intervention is aimed at easing the burden on struggling families while helping to improve access to basic healthcare services.

Kidjlay disclosed that the donated medical supplies are worth thousands of United States dollars but declined to reveal the exact amount, stressing that his focus is on service to the people rather than publicity.

"The value is not important. What matters is that our people can now get the treatment they need without unnecessary hardship," he said.

He further pledged to extend similar assistance to other parts of District #2 as part of his ongoing commitment to supporting the welfare of citizens.

The donation has been welcomed by residents, who described it as a timely intervention in a region where access to healthcare remains a major challenge.