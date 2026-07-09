Liberia: Inside the Phebe Hospital Crisis - How Workers' Frustration Turned Into a Battle for Change

Gbarnga, Bong County — For years, Phebe Hospital has stood as one of the most important pillars of healthcare delivery in central Liberia, serving thousands of patients from Bong County and surrounding areas. But behind the hospital's reputation as a major referral center is a growing conflict between health workers and management that has now developed into a major labor crisis.

The dispute, which forced workers into an indefinite strike beginning Monday, July 6, 2026, is not only about salaries or workplace benefits. For the aggrieved employees, the crisis represents years of accumulated frustrations over leadership, working conditions, staff welfare, and what they describe as a failure by authorities to address their concerns.

The health workers have made it clear that they are not walking away from their responsibility to provide healthcare. Instead, they argue that their action is a final measure aimed at drawing attention to what they believe are deep-rooted problems affecting both employees and patients at Phebe Hospital.

At the center of the workers' demands is a call for leadership changes. The employees say they have lost confidence in the current administration and are refusing to return to normal duties unless key officials are removed or reassigned.

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The workers are demanding the replacement of Medical Director Dr. Minnie Sankawulo-Ricks, Acting Hospital Administrator Jonathan Pewu, and Acting Human Resource Officer Peter Gbelarwo, whom they accuse of failing to create an environment where employees feel respected, supported, and motivated. According to the union, removing the three officials is necessary to rebuild trust and restore stability at the institution.

The demand for leadership changes has become the defining issue in the ongoing dispute, with workers maintaining that their concerns cannot be resolved without addressing what they consider the root of the problem -- the current management structure.

A 14-Point Petition Fuels Workers' Anger

Beyond the leadership issue, the health workers have presented a 14-point petition outlining several concerns affecting their daily operations. Among their major complaints are poor staff welfare, inadequate salaries, shortages of working tools, and what they describe as ineffective hospital management. They argue that healthcare workers are expected to provide quality services to patients while operating under difficult conditions that continue to affect morale.

The workers say repeated engagements with management and relevant authorities have failed to bring lasting solutions, leaving them with no option but to take industrial action.

They insist that their strike should not be interpreted as a refusal to serve patients but rather as a demand for a better working environment that will ultimately improve healthcare delivery.

The Human Side of the Dispute

As the strike continues, concerns have grown over the impact on patients who depend on Phebe Hospital for medical services. Phebe Hospital remains a major healthcare facility in Bong County, providing services to residents who often travel long distances seeking treatment. The disruption has created uncertainty among patients and their families, many of whom rely on the hospital for emergency care and specialized medical attention.

Recognizing the need to provide some level of healthcare support, the striking workers announced plans to begin offering limited services at C.B. Dunbar Hospital through an initial team of ten health workers.

The move, according to the workers, demonstrates that they remain committed to their professional responsibilities even while pressing their demands for reforms.

Arrests Add Another Layer to the Crisis

The labor dispute took another turn following the arrest of three leaders of the Phebe Hospital Workers Union. Those arrested were Union President Moses D.N. Davis, mortician Peter Yallah, and hospital driver James Sumo. The three were later charged by the Liberia National Police with multiple offenses, including criminal attempt to commit arson, terroristic threats, rioting, obstruction of government operations, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities alleged that the union leaders were involved in activities that disrupted hospital operations and created fear among workers and administrators.

However, their colleagues strongly rejected the accusations, arguing that the three officials were targeted because they were leading efforts to demand better conditions for hospital employees.

The arrests sparked protests in Gbarnga, where dozens of Phebe Hospital workers gathered at the Liberia National Police headquarters calling for their immediate release. The demonstrators, many dressed in their hospital uniforms, carried placards and demanded justice for their detained colleagues.

Release on Promissory Bond

Following their detention, the three union leaders were released on a promissory bond pending further court proceedings. Their release was secured through the intervention of the Liberia National Health Workers Union, Vice President for Operations Rev. Simon A. Morris, and their legal team.

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The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court approved the bond after four sureties guaranteed that the defendants would appear whenever required by the court. The legal proceedings remain ongoing, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

A Test for Dialogue and Leadership

The Phebe Hospital crisis now presents a major test for the Government of Liberia, the hospital's management, and the institutions responsible for overseeing the facility. Workers are demanding immediate action, while authorities must balance the need to maintain essential healthcare services with the responsibility to address legitimate labor concerns.

For residents of Bong County, the hope is that both sides will find common ground before the dispute causes further disruption to healthcare delivery.

As the strike continues, the central question remains whether dialogue will prevail or whether the standoff between workers and management will deepen into a prolonged crisis.