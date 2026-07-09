Monrovia — Twenty outstanding Liberian scholars are preparing to begin a life-changing academic journey in India after securing the highly competitive Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) India-Africa Maitri Scholarships for the 2026-2027 academic year, reinforcing the growing educational and diplomatic partnership between India and Liberia.

The scholars were officially honored during a reception hosted by the Embassy of India in Monrovia, where India's Ambassador to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, congratulated the awardees and described their selection as the beginning of "twenty individual journeys" that will contribute significantly to Liberia's future development and leadership.

The scholarships come amid overwhelming interest from Liberian students, with the Embassy receiving 219 applications this year, including 15 for PhD programmes, 114 for Master's degrees, and 90 for undergraduate studies. Ambassador Verma revealed that Liberia's allocation of ICCR scholarships has increased to 20 slots this year, reflecting India's growing investment in educational cooperation with Liberia.

"When I arrived in Liberia last year, one of the first news reports that caught my attention was that the University of Liberia had launched its first-ever PhD programmes in 2025," Ambassador Verma said.

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"It was therefore particularly gratifying to see six Liberian scholars selected for doctoral studies under the ICCR programme."

Six recipients will pursue doctoral degrees in critical fields including public policy and governance, environmental engineering, geography and natural resource management, social work, political science, and history.

Fourteen others will undertake Master's programmes in renewable and hydro energy, geotechnical engineering, economics, development studies, ecology, pharmaceutical chemistry, applied geology, soil science and international relations and peace studies.

The scholars will attend some of India's most prestigious institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and IIT-ISM Dhanbad), the University of Delhi, Delhi Technological University, Nalanda University, the Central University of Punjab, the University of Mizoram, the National Forensic Sciences University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

According to Ambassador Verma, the selected programmes closely align with Liberia's national development priorities and the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development by building expertise in governance, renewable energy, environmental management, economics, science and international affairs.

He encouraged the scholars to excel academically while embracing India's rich cultural diversity, reminding them that they would also represent Liberia throughout their studies.

"While you are in India, you will also serve as ambassadors of Liberia," he said. "Your conduct, dedication and achievements will strengthen the goodwill between our two countries and inspire future generations of Liberian students."

The Ambassador also assured the students of the Embassy's continued support throughout their academic journey and encouraged them to remain connected through the expanding network of Liberian graduates of Indian institutions.

Also speaking at the event, the Acting President of the Liberia Alumni of India Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (LAITP) congratulated the scholarship recipients and urged them to maximize the educational and professional opportunities available in India.

He noted that many Liberian graduates of Indian institutions have returned home with valuable expertise that continues to contribute to national development.

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Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the scholars expressed appreciation to the Governments of India and Liberia and the Embassy of India for the opportunity.

They pledged to pursue academic excellence, uphold Liberia's image abroad, and return home equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to support the country's development.

The reception concluded with networking among guests over traditional Indian refreshments, including samosas and gulab jamun, highlighting the cultural exchange that complements the growing educational partnership between the two nations.

The ICCR India-Africa Maitri Scholarship Programme is one of the Government of India's flagship educational initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation with African countries by providing fully funded opportunities for higher education at leading Indian universities.