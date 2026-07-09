Liberian Senate Confirms Harleyson As Deputy Minister for Administration At MFDP

8 July 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Contributing Writer

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has confirmed Benedict Y. Harleyson as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), following a successful confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget.

Harleyson's confirmation comes after senators reviewed his professional qualifications, administrative experience, and vision for strengthening institutional efficiency at the Ministry.

During the hearing, he outlined plans to enhance administrative management, improve operational systems and support the government's broader economic development agenda.

Senators commended the nominee for his extensive experience in public administration and financial management, expressing confidence in his ability to contribute meaningfully to the Ministry's mandate. Following deliberations, the Senate voted to confirm his appointment, paving the way for him to officially assume the position.

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As Deputy Minister for Administration, Harleyson will be responsible for overseeing the Ministry's administrative operations, personnel management, logistics and institutional support functions.

His role is expected to be critical in ensuring the efficient functioning of one of Liberia's key government institutions responsible for economic planning and fiscal management.

Harleyson replaces Deputy Minister Bill McGill Jones, who has assumed the position of Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

The confirmation marks another step in the Boakai administration's efforts to strengthen public institutions and improve governance through the appointment of experienced professionals to strategic positions within government.

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