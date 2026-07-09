Liberia: BEA Mountain-Funded Pavement Project Completed At Liberia Government Hospital in Buchanan

Buchanan, Grand Bassa County — The Grand Bassa County Administration headed by Superintendent Karyou Johnson has announced the successful completion of a major pavement project at the Liberia Government Hospital in Buchanan, describing the initiative as a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure and service delivery in the county.

The project, executed by Wreyou Construction Company, involved the paving of the hospital's compound to improve accessibility, sanitation and the overall environment for patients, healthcare workers and visitors.

According to Supt. Johnson, the project was financed by Bea Mountain Mining Corporation following a resolution approved by the Grand Bassa County Council based on an official communication submitted by him.

According to him, the newly completed pavement will enhance mobility within the hospital premises, particularly during the rainy season, while creating a safer and cleaner environment for the thousands of residents who rely on the facility for medical services.

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"The completed pavement marks a significant improvement to the hospital's environment, enhancing accessibility, cleanliness, and the overall appearance of one of the county's major public health facilities," Supt. Johnson said.

He noted that patients, visitors, and healthcare professionals will now benefit from a more organized hospital compound that supports improved healthcare delivery.

Supt. Johnson further praised Wreyou Construction Company for completing the project on schedule and for delivering quality infrastructure that contributes to strengthening public services.

He also extended appreciation to Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for financing the initiative and to the Grand Bassa County Council for approving the resolution that made the project possible.

According to him, the collaboration demonstrates the importance of partnerships between local government, the private sector, and county authorities in addressing critical infrastructure needs.

However, Supt. Johnson reaffirmed the county commitment to working with development partners and stakeholders to implement sustainable projects aimed at improving public infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents across Grand Bassa County.

The completion of the hospital pavement project forms part of ongoing efforts by county authorities to strengthen healthcare infrastructure while promoting a cleaner, safer and more accessible environment at one of Grand Bassa's principal public health institutions.