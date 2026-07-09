Liberia: Aminata Fuel Theft - 2,000 Gallons Stolen From Arcelormittal, Management Fires Six Staff

Nimba — On June 8, 2026, a fuel supplier identified as Aminata entered into an agreement to deliver 8,000 gallons of fuel to ArcelorMittal's Operations in Yekepa, Nimba County. Company records showed the full consignment had been delivered, but security later discovered only 6,000 gallons on site.

The truck was found still carrying the missing 2,000 gallons.

Junior Bull, commander for SEGAL Security Guard Personnel on duty that day, told FrontPage Africa(FPA) that he was not satisfied with the delivery.

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He said that he requested permission to search the truck and uncovered the remaining 2,000 gallons of fuel.

Following the discovery, ArcelorMittal Liberia launched an internal investigation.

The company dismissed six of its employees and two SEGAL security officers who were responsible for providing security at the site when the incident occurred.

ArcelorMittal has not yet decided whether Aminata will continue to supply fuel to the company.

Local reports say fuel theft from ArcelorMittal's Yekepa Site has become increasingly common.

Stolen fuel is reportedly being sold across the region, including in Ganta, Sanniquellie, Yekepa and Karnplay Cities respectively.

Sources allege that bribes are sometimes paid to allow stolen fuel through checkpoints for example, five thousand Liberian dollars reportedly paid to officers in front of the Sanniquellie Police Station.

Officials at the Karnplay Checkpoint and other county security personnel have denied these bribery claims.

Over the weekend in Yekepa, Nimba County ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Michiel van der Merwe, publicly praised Junior Bull for exposing the theft.

The CEO presented him US$ 500 for his diligence and urged other security personnel to follow his example.

"Stealing from the company does not help anyone it destroys the business rather than helping it grow," CEO Merwe said.

"ArcelorMittal Liberia is for Liberians. We must work together to help the company grow so management can employ more people."

CEO Merwe used the occasion to reaffirm ArcelorMittal Liberia's commitment to working with Liberians and to creating more local employment, while calling for stronger workplace relationships and integrity.