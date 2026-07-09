Liberia: Twenty Young Referees Participate in Week-Long Level One Handball Officiating Course

Monrovia — Twenty aspiring handball referees have commenced a seven-day intensive Level One Handball Referees Training Course at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

According to organizers the initiative aimed at strengthening the standard of handball officiating in Liberia.

The training program is sponsored by Olympic Solidarity in partnership with the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC).

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The course forms part of broader efforts to improve the technical capacity of sports officials and promote the professional development of handball across the country.

Leading the training is Yalatima Nanga Coulibaly, an experienced international handball instructor from Côte d'Ivoire.

Throughout the week, participants will receive both classroom instruction and practical on-court training covering the fundamentals of officiating.

The training will focus on the rules of the game, referee positioning, communication techniques, match management, decision-making, and the ethical standards expected of modern referees.

Speaking to journalists following the opening ceremony, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, President of the Liberia National Olympic Committee, said the initiative reflects the organization's commitment to developing sports through education and capacity building.

According to Rennie, well-trained referees are essential to ensuring fair competition and improving the quality of sporting events nationwide.

He noted that investing in the education of match officials will help Liberia produce referees capable of officiating at both national and international competitions.

"We are committed to creating opportunities that enhance the knowledge and competence of our sports officials,by equipping referees with internationally recognized skills, we are laying the foundation for stronger sporting institutions and improved competition standards," Rennie said.

Also speaking at the event, Aratus Larkpor, President of the Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA), encouraged participants to approach the training with dedication and professionalism.

He urged both athletes and officials to remain focused on continuous learning, emphasizing that the growth of handball in Liberia depends not only on talented players but also on qualified coaches, referees, and administrators.

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Larkpor described the course as an important milestone in the association's ongoing efforts to strengthen the sport and build a sustainable pipeline of competent match officials capable of meeting international standards.

At the conclusion of the seven-day program, participants are expected to receive Level One certification, equipping them with the knowledge and practical skills required to officiate handball matches at the domestic level while preparing them for future advanced training opportunities.

The initiative underscores the shared commitment of the LNOC, the LNHA, and Olympic Solidarity to invest in human resource development as part of the long-term growth and professionalization of handball in Liberia.

Assistant Sports Minister Murvee Gray represented Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Kruah at the program and encouraged the referees to remain focused and visionary throughout the training.