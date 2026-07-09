Liberia: Cassell Kuoh Questions LFA's Authority to Expel Him, Says He Is Weighing Next Move

Monrovia — FC Fassell President and Chief Executive Officer Cassell Anthony Kuoh has broken his silence following the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Grievance and Disciplinary Committee's decision to expel him from the association and ban him from all football-related activities, stating that he has not yet decided on his next course of action.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa shortly after the committee's ruling was made public, Kuoh said he is still reviewing the decision and consulting with stakeholders before determining his next steps.

"I haven't made a decision yet," Kuoh said. "I'm processing the ruling, and I'm taking my time to decide what to do."

The football administrator, however, questioned the legal basis of the committee's decision, arguing that under the LFA Statutes, only the association's congress has the authority to expel a member.

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"You don't need to read the statutes for long to know that only one body has the authority to expel somebody," Kuoh argued. "How can the Grievance and Disciplinary Committee expel me? How can it override the powers of Congress or the Executive Committee?"

Kuoh also raised concerns over the authenticity of the ruling, claiming that the document he obtained appeared to bear the signature of only one committee member, despite the panel comprising three members.

"The committee consists of three individuals. Why is it only one person who signed the document? What happened to the chairman and the other member?" he asked.

As of press time, Kuoh noted that he had not received an official copy of the decision via email and had only seen the ruling published on the LFA's official Facebook page.

Considering Withdrawal from Football

Kuoh disclosed that one option currently under consideration is withdrawing his football clubs FC Fassell and Determine Girls from all LFA competitions and stepping away from the sport entirely.

"To be honest, the only decision I'm thinking about right now is to withdraw my teams from the league and leave football," he said. "You are taking one of the biggest investors in Liberian football out of the game. If you think that benefits football, then I think it damages football instead."

FC Fassell remains one of Liberia's most prominent football clubs, with investments spanning both the men's and women's game, including active preparations for upcoming continental competitions.

Kuoh revealed that the club is preparing to spend approximately US$162,000 on a preseason training camp in Egypt ahead of its participation in continental football.

Claims of Targeting

Asked whether he believes the disciplinary action is politically motivated, Kuoh responded in the affirmative.

"It's clear," he said. "This is about trying to fight somebody because they don't want that person to become president."

He also questioned why the disciplinary action came months after what he described as several reconciliation meetings with LFA President Mustapha I. Raji following the association's recent elections.

"Why now?" Kuoh asked. "We had several lengthy meetings after the elections. We left those meetings in good spirits. Nobody was fighting anybody. So what really changed?"

Kuoh suggested that the decision fundamentally contradicts the message of unity promoted by the leadership after the elections.

'A Witch Hunt'

Describing the ruling as both "immature and premature," Kuoh claimed several football stakeholders have privately expressed dissatisfaction with the committee's decision.

He characterized the disciplinary action as a targeted "witch hunt," insisting he has no interest in engaging in personal disputes within Liberian football.

"I have my own business. I'm not fighting anybody," he said. "The story is clear. This is a witch hunt."

Despite his disappointment, Kuoh said he is resisting pressure from supporters urging him to take immediate legal or administrative action.

"There are many people calling me, telling me to do this and do that," he said. "But right now, I'm doing nothing. I'm taking my time."

No Decision Yet on Appeal

Although the LFA ruling provides dissatisfied parties the opportunity to pursue further remedies through football's judicial system, Kuoh declined to state whether he intends to file an appeal. Instead, he reiterated that he remains focused on carefully evaluating the situation before making a final commitment.

LFA Reacts, Clarifies One-Signature Ruling

When contacted by FrontPage Africa regarding the specific issues raised by the FC Fassell president Cassell Kouh , LFA Media Manager Anthony Kokoi dismissed claims of procedural errors or political targeting, maintaining that the football house acted strictly within its regulatory framework.

"Thank you for reaching out," Kokoi stated. "The LFA Statutes are available to all football stakeholders. If Mr. Kuoh believes the LFA has proceeded incorrectly, the statutes clearly outline the formal channels and legal remedies available for him to seek redress."

Addressing Kuoh's specific allegation regarding the validity of the document--which Kuoh pointed out only bore one signature the LFA Media Manager explained that the single signature was actually the direct result of a recusal request made by the FC Fassell president himself.

"The ruling was signed by Mr. Pelenah, who presided over the matter specifically because Mr. Kuoh requested that the other two committee members recuse themselves," Kokoi clarified. "The committee granted this request, which, as stated in the ruling, provided the single member the right to hear the matter and render a decision."

Kokoi also countered Kuoh's claims that he had not been formally notified of his expulsion and had only seen the publication on social media. According to the LFA, official correspondence was sent directly to active digital channels routinely used by his club.

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"Regarding the claim of not receiving communication, Mr. Kuoh has multiple email addresses, including ckouh1983@icloud.com," Kokoi noted.

"This address has been actively copied on official correspondence sent by his club, FC Fassell. The ruling has also been forwarded to the other email addresses."

Turning attention to the allegations that the disciplinary action was a politically motivated "witch hunt" aimed at blocking Kuoh from future leadership roles, Kokoi challenged the narrative by pointing to the recent on-field success of Kuoh's own team.

"You are a journalist who continues to follow Liberian football; perhaps you can share your opinion regarding Mr. Kuoh's allegation that any stakeholder is being targeted," Kokoi told FrontPage Africa. "Further evidence against that is the success of Mr. Kuoh's own club, which won the championship during the previous season."

The LFA media manager emphasized that football governance relies on absolute adherence to the rules by all parties involved, regardless of their status or financial investment in the local game.

"While stakeholders are always free to express their disagreements, it remains important that all stakeholders continue to adhere to the laws governing the game to ensure the integrity of Liberian football," Kokoi stated.